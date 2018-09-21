Reading v Hull City
Reading boss Paul Clement could give a debut to on-loan Rostov midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi as the Royals aim to end their worst home start to a season.
Adrian Popa, Dave Edwards, Jordan Obita and Garath McCleary are doubts, having missed Wednesday's loss at Norwich which kept Reading in the bottom three.
Hull midfielder Daniel Batty is a doubt for the game with a knee problem.
Manager Nigel Adkins has no other injury concerns as City try to pull away from the bottom end of the table.
Reading manager Paul Clement told BBC Radio Berkshire:
"I think it's good that another game comes around so quickly after a defeat (against Norwich on Wednesday).
"It's a matter of recovering the players and thinking about the individuals and the shape. There's a couple of changes to consider.
"The players have enough experience of how quickly the games come around at this stage of the season.
"We've got to find more consistency, both individually and as a group."
Match facts
- Reading are winless in eight league games against Hull (D4 L4) since winning 3-1 in November 2005.
- Hull have lost only one of their last nine league visits to Reading (W4 D4).
- Reading have lost each of their last five home league games, including all four this season - their worst ever start to a Football League season on home soil.
- Nigel Adkins has not faced Reading away from home since he departed the club in December 2014 - he has never lost at the Madejski Stadium as an away manager (P3 W1 D2 L0).
- Hull have lost back-to-back away league games, conceding two goals on both occasions; the Tigers have not lost three in succession while conceding at least two goals each time since September 2017.
- Hull's Jarrod Bowen has scored in his last two league games - he has never scored in three in a row before for the club.