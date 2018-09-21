Leeds United v Birmingham City
Championship leaders Leeds United are likely to be unchanged for their home game against winless Birmingham City.
Midfielder Pablo Hernandez (hamstring), defender Gaetano Berardi (knee) and strikers Kemar Roofe (calf) and Patrick Bamford (knee) are all still out.
Former Leeds boss Garry Monk returns to Elland Road for the first time in charge of Birmingham, having lost there with Middlesbrough last season.
Monk hopes to have midfielders Maikel Kieftenbeld and Craig Gardner fit.
Kieftenbeld missed Wednesday night's goalless draw at Sheffield United, while Gardner has been sidelined for the last two matches.
But Monk could opt to keep faith with Charlie Lakin, who made his first start for the club in midweek.
Match facts
- Leeds have won only two of their last eight home matches against Birmingham City in all competitions.
- Birmingham have not won consecutive league matches against Leeds since winning five in a row between February 2007 and April 2013.
- For the 13th consecutive league meeting between Leeds and Birmingham at Elland Road, the hosts will have a different manager in charge - Bremner, Wilkinson, Venables, Reid, Carver, Grayson, Warnock, McDermott, Redfearn, Rosler, Monk, Christiansen and Bielsa.
- Birmingham have won one of their last 23 Saturday away matches in all competitions.
- Leeds are looking to remain unbeaten in their first nine games of a league campaign for the first time since the 2009-10 League One season.