Leeds United v Birmingham City

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United are the only side in the Championship to remain unbeaten

Championship leaders Leeds United are likely to be unchanged for their home game against winless Birmingham City.

Midfielder Pablo Hernandez (hamstring), defender Gaetano Berardi (knee) and strikers Kemar Roofe (calf) and Patrick Bamford (knee) are all still out.

Former Leeds boss Garry Monk returns to Elland Road for the first time in charge of Birmingham, having lost there with Middlesbrough last season.

Monk hopes to have midfielders Maikel Kieftenbeld and Craig Gardner fit.

Kieftenbeld missed Wednesday night's goalless draw at Sheffield United, while Gardner has been sidelined for the last two matches.

But Monk could opt to keep faith with Charlie Lakin, who made his first start for the club in midweek.

Match facts