Ipswich Town v Bolton Wanderers
Ipswich loanee striker Jon Walters is expected to miss out on facing his former club Bolton at Portman Road.
Walters continues to battle an Achilles injury, but centre-back Toto Nsiala returns from a three-match suspension.
Bolton could revert to a back four after Phil Parkinson deployed an extra centre-half in Wednesday's 2-0 defeat at Middlesbrough.
Erhun Oztumer will push Josh Vela for a start against Ipswich after coming off the bench at Boro.
Match facts
- Ipswich are unbeaten in their last 10 matches against Bolton in all competitions (W6 D4) since losing 3-1 in an FA Cup match in January 2005.
- Bolton have lost their last five league visits to Portman Road without scoring a single goal.
- Ipswich are winless in their eight Championship games this season - only once have they waited longer for their first victory in a Football League campaign (14 without a win at the start of 2009-10).
- While Ipswich have scored a joint-league high 50% of their Championship goals this season via headers (3/6) alongside Rotherham (also 3/6), Bolton are one of only three sides yet to concede a headed goal in the division so far (also Birmingham and Middlesbrough).
- Ipswich striker Jonathan Walters has scored four goals in his last three games in all competitions against former club Bolton, scoring braces in April 2011 and May 2012 with Stoke City.
- Ipswich have drawn each of their opening four home league games. Only one side has ever drawn their opening five home matches to a season in the second tier of English football - West Brom in 1999-2000.