Nottingham Forest v Rotherham United

Lewis Grabban scored his first Nottingham Forest goal against Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday

Aitor Karanka hopes to name an unchanged side as Nottingham Forest host Rotherham at the City Ground.

Forest beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 in midweek and, after picking up no fresh injuries, the Spaniard wants to keep faith against the Millers.

Rotherham are still without centre-backs Clark Robertson and Sean Raggett.

The pair are missing with respective groin and ankle injuries and will not be fit any time soon, while winger Joe Newell (hip) remains sidelined.

Match facts