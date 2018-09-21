Nottingham Forest v Rotherham United
Aitor Karanka hopes to name an unchanged side as Nottingham Forest host Rotherham at the City Ground.
Forest beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 in midweek and, after picking up no fresh injuries, the Spaniard wants to keep faith against the Millers.
Rotherham are still without centre-backs Clark Robertson and Sean Raggett.
The pair are missing with respective groin and ankle injuries and will not be fit any time soon, while winger Joe Newell (hip) remains sidelined.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in their last 22 matches against Rotherham in all competitions (W11 D11) since a 3-2 defeat in September 1956.
- Rotherham have won just once in 17 attempts away at Nottingham Forest in all competitions (D3 L13), winning 2-0 in April 1955 with goals from Jack Grainger and Gladstone Guest.
- Nottingham Forest are currently enjoying a seven-match unbeaten league run at the City Ground (W4 D3), their longest such run since January 2016 (10 games).
- Rotherham have lost 26 of their last 28 away games in the Championship, including all four this season.
- Nottingham Forest striker Daryl Murphy has scored five goals in his last five league matches against Rotherham.
- Rotherham's six Championship goals this season have all been scored by different players.