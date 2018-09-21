Queens Park Rangers v Norwich City
QPR boss Steve McLaren will assess the fitness of Stoke loanee Geoff Cameron ahead of the game against Norwich on Saturday.
Midfielder Josh Scowen is back in contention for QPR, who are chasing their third straight league win.
Norwich will be without winger Onel Hernandez, who is sidelined for up to a month with a hernia.
Midfielder Ben Marshall should be available for selection again, having missed the last game through illness.
Match facts
- QPR have won their last two home league matches against Norwich, last winning three in a row in January 1931.
- Norwich have not lost back-to-back league games against QPR since losing four in a row between October 1981 and February 1984.
- After losing each of their opening four league games, QPR have since won three of their last four (D1), as many wins as they had managed in their previous 13 Championship games combined prior to this run.
- Norwich have won consecutive league games for the first time since February. The Canaries have not won three in succession since February 2017.
- QPR's Eberechi Eze has scored in back-to-back appearances for the first time in his Football League career. He has more goals in eight league games for the Hoops this season (three) than he managed in 16 matches for them last season (two).
- Striker Teemu Pukki has been directly involved in five of Norwich's last 10 league goals (four goals, one assist), scoring two of their last three.