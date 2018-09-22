Barnsley v Burton Albion: Nigel Clough says postponement was 'right decision'

The match at Oakwell did not get under way after an air ambulance landed on the pitch

Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough says it was the "right decision" to call off their League One game at Barnsley after a long-serving matchday volunteer had a medical emergency before kick-off.

The 15:00 BST kick-off was initially delayed while an air ambulance landed on the pitch, before being postponed.

Barnsley later confirmed that Stephen Croft had suffered a cardiac arrest and was in a serious but stable condition.

"In the scheme of it, football doesn't matter," Clough told Burton's website.

The manager said his players were not in the "right mental condition" to play the match after witnessing the incident.

"It was our lads who spotted what happened and who called the medical people over," he said. "They were right in front of it, as were our supporters. They knew something was wrong straight away."

Clough said: "When it was announced the game was called off, all the crowd were applauding respectfully as they realise it is the right decision.

"We also think it was definitely the right decision to call off the game. When you go out at 14:55, everyone is buzzing and right for the game - then something like this happens right where our players were doing their little bit of warm-up, they come in and naturally several were distressed.

"The referee and linesmen have all been brilliant about it and it's the right thing to do."

A statement from Mr Croft's family, shared on Barnsley's website, thanked the Burton players and both clubs' officials for their rapid response to the incident.

The family added: "[We] would like to thank both sets of fans for their dignity and understanding. They are a credit to both teams."

Barnsley earlier issued a statement at around 17:30, thanking Yorkshire Ambulance service and both clubs' medical staff, as well as the fans.

The Tykes' safety officer Steve Bailey said: "It became apparent very quickly that the incident was of a serious nature.

"Football does not matter in a situation like this, we all send our best wishes to the gentleman and his family."