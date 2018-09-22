Forest Green Rovers v Crawley Town
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lincoln City
|8
|6
|1
|1
|16
|6
|10
|19
|2
|Exeter
|8
|5
|1
|2
|15
|8
|7
|16
|3
|Newport
|8
|5
|1
|2
|9
|13
|-4
|16
|4
|Colchester
|8
|4
|3
|1
|17
|5
|12
|15
|5
|Yeovil
|7
|4
|2
|1
|15
|3
|12
|14
|6
|Oldham
|8
|4
|2
|2
|12
|6
|6
|14
|7
|Bury
|8
|4
|1
|3
|14
|10
|4
|13
|8
|Tranmere
|8
|3
|4
|1
|10
|7
|3
|13
|9
|MK Dons
|7
|3
|4
|0
|7
|4
|3
|13
|10
|Crawley
|8
|4
|1
|3
|11
|10
|1
|13
|11
|Carlisle
|8
|4
|1
|3
|9
|10
|-1
|13
|12
|Forest Green
|8
|2
|6
|0
|12
|7
|5
|12
|13
|Stevenage
|8
|3
|3
|2
|10
|9
|1
|12
|14
|Swindon
|8
|3
|3
|2
|13
|14
|-1
|12
|15
|Mansfield
|7
|2
|4
|1
|9
|6
|3
|10
|16
|Port Vale
|8
|3
|1
|4
|9
|8
|1
|10
|17
|Crewe
|7
|2
|2
|3
|9
|8
|1
|8
|18
|Cheltenham
|8
|2
|2
|4
|6
|8
|-2
|8
|19
|Cambridge
|8
|2
|1
|5
|7
|15
|-8
|7
|20
|Northampton
|8
|1
|3
|4
|8
|13
|-5
|6
|21
|Grimsby
|8
|1
|2
|5
|5
|15
|-10
|5
|22
|Morecambe
|8
|1
|0
|7
|3
|17
|-14
|3
|23
|Macclesfield
|8
|0
|2
|6
|6
|16
|-10
|2
|24
|Notts County
|8
|0
|2
|6
|10
|24
|-14
|2