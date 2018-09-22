League Two
Northampton15:00Notts County
Venue: PTS Academy Stadium

Northampton Town v Notts County

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City86111661019
2Exeter8512158716
3Newport8512913-416
4Colchester84311751215
5Yeovil74211531214
6Oldham8422126614
7Bury84131410413
8Tranmere8341107313
9MK Dons734074313
10Crawley84131110113
11Carlisle8413910-113
12Forest Green8260127512
13Stevenage8332109112
14Swindon83321314-112
15Mansfield724196310
16Port Vale831498110
17Crewe72239818
18Cheltenham822468-28
19Cambridge8215715-87
20Northampton8134813-56
21Grimsby8125515-105
22Morecambe8107317-143
23Macclesfield8026616-102
24Notts County80261024-142
View full League Two table

Top Stories