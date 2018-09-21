Tranmere Rovers v Newport County
Tranmere will be without Ritchie Sutton (leg) and Evan Gumbs (knee), but could hand a debut to new signing Ryan Williams as they host the Exiles.
Newport will be without Robbie Wilmott for the trip to the Wirral as the winger starts a three-match suspension.
Wilmott saw red for a wild challenge in the closing stages of last week's shock 6-0 defeat to Yeovil and was fined.
Newport captain Andrew Crofts will miss the Tranmere clash after suffering an Achilles injury in training.