Aberdeen v Motherwell
- Motherwell have won just one of their last seven trips to the Pittodrie Stadium in the Scottish Premiership (D1 L5), a 2-0 victory in their last visit in November 2017.
- Aberdeen have gone three league games without a victory (D2 L1); they last had a longer such run without a win within a single season in October 2015 (five games).
- Motherwell have won two of their last three away league games (L1), as many as their previous 13 combined.
- Niall McGinn has been directly involved in nine goals in his last eight league games for Aberdeen against Motherwell (four goals, five assists).Aberdeen have won all but one of their last seven matches against Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership, a 2-0 defeat at Pittodrie in November 2017.