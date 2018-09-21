Hamilton Academical v St Mirren
- Hamilton have won all but one of their last five matches against St. Mirren in the Scottish Premiership, losing the other 1-0 in February 2015.
- St. Mirren have only scored six goals in their last 14 top tier matches against Hamilton, failing to score in 11 of those games.
- Hamilton have only won one of their last six home league games, losing the other five including the last three in a row. They last lost four in succession in the Scottish Premiership in October last season.
- St. Mirren have only won once in their last nine away games in the top-flight, losing eight of those. They have conceded 22 goals whilst scoring only three themselves in this time.
- Only bottom of the table Dundee have scored fewer goals in this season's Scottish Premiership (two) than both Hamilton and St. Mirren (both three).