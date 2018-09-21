Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
Premier League
TEAM NEWS
Crystal Palace remain without injured striker Christian Benteke, so Jordan Ayew is again expected to start.
The trio of Scott Dann, Connor Wickham and Pape Souare are still unavailable.
Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles was substituted last weekend with a recurrence of an ankle problem and may miss out.
Jonjo Shelvey could make his first start since returning from a thigh injury, while Salomon Rondon, Kenedy and Ki Sung-yueng may be recalled.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Magpies boss Rafael Benitez has come out and said they have had some really tough games so far. That run is over, but playing Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park with Wilfried Zaha in the form he is in is not exactly easy either.
Prediction: 2-1
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Crystal Palace have won one and lost 10 of their last 15 matches in all competitions against Newcastle.
- However, Newcastle are without a win in three league games at Selhurst Park (D2, L1).
- The Magpies have only failed to score in one of the 14 Premier League meetings.
Crystal Palace
- Palace have lost their last two home league fixtures without scoring.
- They have been beaten in five of their past eight Premier League encounters at Selhurst Park.
- The Eagles are one win away from their 200th in the top flight and 100th in the Premier League.
- Wilfried Zaha has scored eight times in 10 league appearances, as many goals as in his previous 44 matches.
Newcastle United
- Newcastle have one point from their opening five games, which is their joint-worst start to a Premier League campaign, alongside 1999-2000.
- They have claimed just four points from the last 30 available to them.
- The Magpies are winless in five away league games since April's 2-1 victory at Leicester (D1, L4).
- Newcastle have lost 72 Premier League away fixtures in London; only Everton, with 73, have lost more.
- Rafa Benitez has won three and lost only one of seven Premier League matches against Roy Hodgson.