Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Romelu Lukaku has scored four goals in four Premier League starts this season for Manchester United

TEAM NEWS

Marcus Rashford and Nemanja Matic are suspended for Manchester United, while Ander Herrera and Marcos Rojo are not yet considered fit enough to feature.

Phil Jones could return from a hamstring problem, while Jesse Lingard and Antonio Valencia are likely to play after being rested in midweek.

Diogo Dalot impressed on debut against Young Boys but his next start is set to come on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup.

Wolves could name the same starting XI for a sixth consecutive league game.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: Young Boys weren't a problem, but a meeting with an old boy might be for Jose Mourinho, with Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo having been his back-up goalkeeper for Porto from 2002 to 2004.

Three wins out of three in September has seen Manchester United return to 'normal' after August defeats brought early-season worry, and normally you'd expect them to comfortably see off a newly-promoted team at home.

Wolves, though, do not fit the newly-promoted norm. They've spent money, they have style and they play with no fear.

Nuno will bring his team to have a real go at Old Trafford, where Wolves last won in 1980.

It should be a really good game.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, asked about the influence of his agent, Jorge Mendes, at Wolves: "I think the work in Wolves is good because it's not just about the Portuguese influence - Portuguese manager, staff and players - it is also about getting the right ones and I think they have got good young players and they have also got good, experienced, stable players.

"So, they got this season, the Portuguese national team goalkeeper [Rui Patricio], they got [Joao] Moutinho, who is one of the players of the 100 caps club.

"The young ones are young boys with good potential and you can see the work of the coaching staff - and the team is a really, really good team."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

All sorts of questions were being asked about Manchester United when they lost to Tottenham at the end of August, but since then they have won three out of three, all away from home.

United have got some momentum now and their troubles seem a long time ago. I can only see a home win.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Jessica Ennis-Hill

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves' most recent away victory against Manchester United came in the top flight on 9 February 1980, when Melvyn Eves scored the only goal.

They have lost their last eight league and cup games away to the Red Devils.

Manchester United

United have lost two of their last five Premier League home games, as many as they had in their previous 43 fixtures at Old Trafford.

They are vying to avoid back-to-back home league defeats for the first time since March 2014, when they lost 3-0 to both Liverpool and Manchester City.

That was also the last time they failed to score in consecutive top-flight matches at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho has never suffered successive home league defeats in his managerial career.

After losing to Newcastle and Brighton, United could lose three consecutive top-flight games against newly-promoted opposition - something that last happened in 1960.

However, the Reds have lost only one of their last 49 Premier League home games against newly-promoted sides (W42, D6), with the sole loss coming against Norwich in December 2015.

United have had players sent off in each of their last two league games (Marcus Rashford and Nemanja Matic) - they have never received red cards in three consecutive Premier League matches.

Wolverhampton Wanderers