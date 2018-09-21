Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane scored in a 1-1 draw at Brighton in April, but has yet to hit top form for Tottenham this season

TEAM NEWS

Midfielder Pascal Gross, who is nursing an ankle injury, remains Brighton's only absentee.

Winger Jose Izquierdo and forward Florin Andone are awaiting their first appearances of the season after returning to fitness.

Tottenham will assess Dele Alli and Moussa Sissoko, who have returned to training after respective hamstring and knee problems.

Hugo Lloris is still injured so Michel Vorm will start in goal.

Toby Alderweireld and Kieran Trippier will return to the squad after being rested in Tuesday's Champions League defeat at Inter Milan.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: Tottenham's worst week for a long time. Awful against Liverpool. Poor game management and late defending at Inter. Chaos over the new stadium.

The more reactionary Spurs fans are already moaning about Mauricio Pochettino. It's a nonsense to attack the manager. He's transformed the club into consistent challengers.

Someone will suffer a backlash soon. If Brighton play as they did in the first half at Southampton, it could be them.

But the comeback at St Mary's showed their true colours and the Amex will be buzzing, as it was in last season's 1-1 draw that accelerated the Seagulls' rush to safety.

Two victories in 16 league and cup games is not enough! But they could well get a point here against a club with problems on and off the pitch.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "[Tottenham] are a team that don't lose many games and by their standards are having a difficult time.

"And that's the time perhaps when they are at their most dangerous.

"They've got great, great quality. We know that we'll have to play at a really good level to get something from the game."

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: "You know what is going to happen when we don't win games, the first responsible is me.

"I am going to stick with the club, I am not going to criticise the club.

"All the decisions are our decisions and of course we are always with the club until the end. Maybe still here in five years or maybe in one week we are not here, but I will always talk well about the club and help them to achieve all they want."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Seagulls are earning a reputation as being this season's comeback kings, after fighting back from 2-0 down to get a draw in their past two matches.

They will relish the visit of Spurs after beating Manchester United at home in August and will fancy their chances of getting something out of this game too.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton's last win against Tottenham was by 2-1 at home in the top flight in April 1983.

Spurs are unbeaten in the subsequent four meetings in league and cup (W3, D1), although the only encounter on the south coast was last season's 1-1 draw.

Tottenham have failed to score in just one of their previous 15 matches against Brighton in all competitions.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton's only defeat in their past nine home league games was against Leicester on 31 March.

After losing their first three Premier League home games against last season's top six (conceding 11 times in total), Brighton are unbeaten in four subsequent matches against them (W3, D1).

They have won just two of their last 14 league matches - both at home against Manchester United.

The Seagulls have fought back from two goals down to avoid defeat in each of their last two games. No team has ever done this in three consecutive Premier League matches.

Glenn Murray has scored four goals in five Premier League games this season.

Tottenham Hotspur