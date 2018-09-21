Cardiff City v Manchester City

Manchester City beat Neil Warnock's Cardiff 2-0 in an FA Cup fourth-round tie last January.

TEAM NEWS

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock will assess the fitness of several players who are carrying niggling injuries or have been affected by a virus.

Harry Arter returns after illness but Aron Gunnarsson has suffered a setback in his recovery from a knee injury.

There could be a Manchester City recall for Sergio Aguero, who was named on the bench against Lyon, but Benjamin Mendy and Danilo are both still doubts.

Kevin De Bruyne, Eliaquim Mangala and Claudio Bravo remain sidelined.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock on Manchester City's Champions League defeat to Lyon: "It's a blip and might give them a kick up the backside.

"I don't think it helps us at all. They made a few changes and looked a lot stronger when they put the regulars on in the second half.

"When I watch them I think 'thank goodness we only play them twice'."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

These teams met in the FA Cup last season, when Manchester City won and Leroy Sane got clobbered by a Joe Bennett tackle.

I'd expect something similar this time, with Cardiff clattering into them in the nicest possible way and making things as hard as possible for them.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The two sides met in an FA Cup fourth-round tie last season, with Manchester City recording a 2-0 away win.

Cardiff won 3-2 in their only previous Premier League home fixture against Manchester City, in August 2013.

Manchester City are winless in six top-flight away fixtures against Cardiff since a 3-0 victory in January 1954.

The last 10 meetings in all competitions have produced an average of 3.5 goals per match.

Cardiff City

Cardiff are winless in nine Premier League games since beating Southampton in April 2014 (D3, L6).

They have conceded 15 goals in their last six top-flight home matches.

Their most recent home Premier League win was 3-1 against Fulham in March 2014.

Cardiff have won one and lost 12 of their last 14 league games against the established top-six sides.

Neil Warnock has lost all six league meetings against the reigning top-flight champions, by an aggregate score of 0-13.

Manchester City