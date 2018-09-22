Scottish Championship
Morton15:00Dunfermline
Venue: Cappielow Park

Greenock Morton v Dunfermline Athletic

Match report to follow.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 22nd September 2018

  • AlloaAlloa Athletic15:00AyrAyr United
  • FalkirkFalkirk15:00Dundee UtdDundee United
  • MortonGreenock Morton15:00DunfermlineDunfermline
  • Partick ThistlePartick Thistle15:00Queen of SthQueen of the South
  • Ross CountyRoss County15:00Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT532094511
2Ross County531173410
3Ayr531198110
4Queen of Sth522111478
5Dundee Utd52219728
6Morton52217528
7Partick Thistle520369-36
8Dunfermline5113512-74
9Alloa503236-33
10Falkirk5005311-80
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport