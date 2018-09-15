Man City fans aged 102 and 97 to be mascots against Fulham

Vera, left, and Olga were visited by Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany last year as part of the club's "We're Nothing Without You" campaign

Manchester City might just set a record for having the oldest mascots in Premier League history when they take on Fulham on Saturday.

Vera Cohen, 102, will take on the role at Etihad Stadium for the game along with her sister Olga Halon, who is a spritely 97.

Vera has been a season ticket holder for more than 85 years and still goes to every home match with Olga, son Danny and son-in-law Roger.

"Basically, Grandma Vera is a legend," said grandson David Goldsmith. "She's raised over £23,000 for The Christie hospital in Manchester since 2001, through her baking."

The pensioners will sit pitchside but will not lead the teams out - they will leave that to Vera's great grandsons Max Goldsmith, 10, and Sammy Goldsmith, 4.

Remarkably, Vera will not be the oldest mascot at a professional English match in recent seasons.

That record appears to belong to Preston fan Bernard Jones, 105, who led his team out against Sheffield Wednesday on the opening weekend of the 2017-18 Championship season.