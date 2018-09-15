France-born Bouna Sarr in no rush to decide international future

France-born Marseille defender Bouna Sarr remains eligible to play for both Guinea and Senegal

France-born defender Bouna Sarr insisted he is not rushing into a decision about his international future, as he concentrates on his club career with Marseille.

The Marseille player, son of a Senegalese father and a Guinean mother, has not won an international cap at any level in his eight-year professional career in the French top flight.

He turned down the chance to play for Guinea at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations and rejected an offer to play for Senegal in the 2018 World Cup.

"As I've said before, to be selected you must first prove yourself on the pitch," said 26-year-old Sarr at Marseille's pre-match news conference ahead of Saturday's league clash against Guingamp.

"I have the chance to play for three countries at international level, but my focus is to keep doing well in club football.

"It is the start of a new season and still too early to decide about my international future now."

Overlooked by France coach Didier Deschamps for the World Cup in Russia, the right-back will be aware that World Cup-winning duo of Benjamin Pavard and Djibril Sidibé are ahead of him in the pecking order.

Born in the French city of Lyon, the former Metz defender remains eligible for both West African rivals Guinea and Senegal.

Sarr, who was promoted to the Metz first-team squad in July 2011, made 75 appearances for the French club before switching to rivals Marseille in 2015.

He has since established himself on France's south coast and has scored five goals in 114 games for the nine-time French Ligue 1 champions.