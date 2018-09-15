EFL: Frank Lampard's misdemeanour and Blackpool team-mates squabble

Newcastle were losing to Aston Villa when Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer fell out in 2005

The English Football League was back to full strength on Saturday, with the return of Championship action after the international break.

Of course it did not let us down, with broken records, team-mates scuffling and arguably the league's most notable name given a ticking off.

BBC Sport brings you five things you may have missed in the EFL.

Blackpool show fighting spirit

Anyone remember Newcastle team-mates Kieron Dyer and Lee Bowyer getting sent off for fighting each other? It was 13 years ago, believe it or not.

Well, something similar happened between Blackpool's Marc Bola and Donervon Daniels in the closing stages of their 1-0 League One victory at bottom side Plymouth.

The pair were given their marching orders after a disagreement got physical, but the Seasiders held on for the points.

Asked to describe stoppage time, new Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips said it was "mayhem" and "carnage".

He told BBC Radio Lancashire: "I personally thought, watching it live, it was harsh. Whatever's happened, we'll discuss it on Monday."

The pair will have plenty of time to kiss and make up, with three-game bans likely to be heading their way.

Hat-trick hero Henderson's 'naughty' finishing

Veteran striker Ian Henderson has scored 126 career goals, reaching double figures in the league in each of his past five seasons at Rochdale.

But the former Colchester man, 33, netted his first senior hat-trick in Dale's 3-0 triumph over Gillingham in League One, taking him to 95 goals for the club.

"Maybe three years ago I said one of my goals and ambitions was to become the top goalscorer ever in the club's history," Henderson told BBC Radio Manchester.

It is no surprise that he has such confidence - the forward was denied a fourth goal by the referee's whistle - and Henderson's description of his third, an acrobatic scissor kick, was entertaining.

"Fortunately enough the technique and timing was right and it went in - it was a little bit of a naughty finish."

In a good day for experienced campaigners in the third tier, James Coppinger scored to make it 14 seasons in a row that he has got on the scoresheet for Doncaster. They thrashed previously unbeaten Walsall 4-1.

Lampard sees red at Rotherham

Frank Lampard made a career out of arriving late in the area, but on Saturday a foray outside his technical area landed him in hot water.

The former Chelsea and England midfielder was sent off as 10-man Derby were beaten by Rotherham in the Championship.

Having already seen his team concede a penalty and have Tom Lawrence dismissed, Rams boss Lampard lost his rag at another decision that went against him and was sent off.

"I didn't get a word from the ref. I need to go back to the rulebook myself because I do not want to be leaving the game," he told BBC Radio Derby.

"I was upset with a handball. If those are the rules, managers will get sent off every game.

"I like communication with officials but there was none of that. It wasn't a penalty. They got a soft one but we didn't get one."

Welcome to football management, Mr Lampard!

Yeovil show Newport the Way

Scoring half a dozen goals away from home is the kind of thing you would expect a team to do once in a decade maybe? Yeovil have done it twice in a little over five months.

Having tonked ex-Premier League side Coventry 6-2 in their own back yard in April, the Glovers put six past second-placed Newport without reply in south-east Wales for their biggest ever win in the Football League.

Darren Way's side also won 4-0 at Notts County in August and it is not just about scoring goals - they have kept six clean sheets in a row.

"It's not just been one game, that's the beauty of it," former Yeovil midfielder Way told BBC Radio Bristol.

"I know we're only seven games in but the supporters are not silly, they can see a team that could possibly be successful."

But not all the Glovers' recent high-scoring away games have gone their way - they were handed an 8-2 thrashing at Luton in August 2017.

Reading and Clement finally win away

Clement was assistant to Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich

Football can be a funny old game, as demonstrated by these stats:

Before Saturday, Paul Clement's last league win as Reading manager came against Preston in April 2018.

Clement hadn't won any of his past 13 away matches as a manager, with his last win on the road coming against Reading as Swansea manager in September 2017 in the Carabao Cup.

Former Derby and Swansea boss Clement went full circle to put both of those stats to bed, with the Royals recovering from two setbacks to win 3-2 at Preston in the Championship.

"It's a feeling that we haven't had a lot of recently in terms of the league," he told BBC Radio Berkshire.

"They've responded well to a lot of adversity at the start of the season, but hopefully this will be a momentum-changer for our season."