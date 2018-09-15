SPFL has no plans for VAR introduction but will monitor its use

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has called for the use of VAR in Scotland

The Scottish Professional Football League will monitor use of Video Assisted Referees but has no plans to introduce the technology.

Representatives from all four Scottish leagues discussed the subject this week at a competition working group.

It followed calls from Aberdeen for VAR to be considered after a host of controversial calls in recent weeks.

The barrier to its introduction would be finance, with suggestions it could cost around £10,000 per fixture.

England's Premier League are trialling the system at a number of games this weekend, with a view to a possible introduction next season.