Roberto Firmino: Liverpool striker 'OK' after eye 'scare'

Firmino injured his left eye at Wembley

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino says he is "OK" after sustaining an eye injury during Saturday's 2-1 victory over Tottenham at Wembley.

The 26-year-old Brazilian came off after 74 minutes after a clash with Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen.

Liverpool said a hospital examination confirmed it was an abrasion of the eye, but carries no lasting damage.

"It was just a scare, my eye is OK and so am I," Firmino said in a post on Instagram.

"Thank you for all the support and see you soon."

The issue will be monitored and treated by Liverpool's medical staff before any decision is made on whether Firmino can face Paris St-Germain in the Champions League at Anfield on Tuesday.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had been concerned about Firmino when he spoke to the media immediately after the Spurs game.

"I have no clue what exactly happened," said Klopp. "But it is something with his eye and, at the moment, it is not comfortable for him."

Firmino scored Liverpool's second goal in a victory that continued their 100% start to the season.

He was hurt as he chased the ball down the touchline with Vertonghen.