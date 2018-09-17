Ministry regrets deadly stampede at Angolan stadium

The crush happened outside the Estádio 11 de Novembro stadium in the Angolan capital, Luanda

Angola's sports ministry has said it regrets the death of five football fans at an African Champions League tie on Saturday evening.

The incident happened in Luanda as Primeiro de Agosto drew 0-0 with DR Congo's TP Mazembe in the first leg of a Champions League quarter-final.

The ministry said in a statement it regretted the deaths and that the seven injured people had already been discharged from hospital.

It added that a commission of inquiry will be set up to investigate the causes of the incident.

Witnesses said the stampede happened after fans found the gates to the Estádio 11 de Novembro stadium shut after the match.

When police opened the gates, fans rushed out and some were trampled under police horses.

Last year, at least 17 people died and dozens were injured in a stampede at a stadium in Uige, a city in northern Angola.

It also comes just a week after a supporter died in Madagascar as they hosted Senegal in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.