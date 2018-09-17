Benfica women claim 28-0 victory on debut in Portuguese second division

Portugal and Benfica player Matilde Fidalgo

Benfica women's team claimed a 28-0 victory over Ponte de Frielas as they made their debut in the second division of the Portuguese women's league.

Benfica, who opened the scoring after just two minutes, led 16-0 at half-time, and finished the match with nine different goalscorers.

The side was formed at the end of 2017 and has several international players in their squad.

However, as a new team, they have to compete in the second division.

Darlene de Souza - who joined the club in April - scored eight of the side's goals.

The result is the largest margin of victory in senior football in Portugal - the previous highest was Sporting's 21-0 win in the Portuguese Cup in 1971.

The club's directors congratulated the players on their attitude, adding: "together we are stronger".