Liverpool v Paris St-Germain

Roberto Firmino was injured in a clash with Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hopeful striker Roberto Firmino will be fit for Tuesday's Champions League match with Paris St-Germain at Anfield.

The Brazilian suffered an eye injury in the win over Tottenham on Saturday but a hospital examination showed there was no lasting damage.

"If the game was today, no chance. It's good news that it will be close. We will see how it develops," Klopp said.

Fellow forwards Divock Origi and Dominic Solanke are also doubts.

The pair picked up injuries in an Under-23s match meaning Daniel Sturridge could play if Firmino is ruled out.

Firmino has two goals and two assists this season, having scored 10 times in 13 Champions League games last season as Liverpool reached the final, losing to Real Madrid.

He was injured in a challenge with Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen and had to be substituted with an abrasion of the eye.

"We all hope he has a chance for tomorrow," Klopp said.

"When we saw the pictures we were all shocked and when we had first contact with him after hospital it was a was big relief.

"It is painful. No-one wants that, but he will be fine. We don't know exactly when. It is another 30 hours until the game so we will see how it develops."

PSG have 'unbelievable quality'

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both trained before the game

Brazilian forward Neymar is expected to play for PSG at Anfield, having been rested for Friday's French Ligue 1 match against Saint-Etienne.

Kylian Mbappe also sat out the 4-0 win with a suspension and should return.

"He [Neymar] was rested at the weekend so he will be 100% fresh for us and we will see the full Neymar package and we have to cope with that," Klopp said.

The French champions are managed by Thomas Tuchel - the man who took over at Borussia Dortmund when Klopp left for Liverpool in 2015 - and have won all five league games this season, scoring 17 goals.

"Paris are one of the favourites for the competition, for sure," Klopp said.

"This team is built for winning the Champions League. They have unbelievable quality.

"I have said it before, I like these challenges, but I only like it because I have a really good football team. If I was not a manager, I would watch this game.

"We play at Anfield and it can be an advantage. We hope we can use that. We need any help we can get."