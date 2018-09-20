Oliver McBurnie: Swansea City striker must 'manage' discipline, says boss Potter

Referee Paul Tierney books Swansea striker Oliver McBurnie against Stoke

Swansea City striker Oliver McBurnie has been told to keep his discipline in check by manager Graham Potter.

The Scotland striker confronted defender Eric Peters after committing a foul, for which he was booked, in Tuesday's 1-0 defeat at Stoke City.

But Potter does not want his four-goal top scorer to lose his aggression, as he returns to the starting line-up for Saturday's game at Middlesbrough.

"There is a line you have to manage," Potter said.

"You need to be able to channel it in the right way given the environment in the Championship.

"If you want to go higher you have to deal with those issues. The challenge for him is to do it in the way that helps his performance and helps the team.

"He's a young man who cares a lot about the team.

"I think we have a good group and a spirit here. There's a feeling they are playing for each other and are proud to play for Swansea.

"So there are those feelings, but I think there is a line you have to manage because we don't want to lose people unnecessarily.

"So it's something for him to consider and get better with. But in terms of a lad and how he conducts himself I have no complaints with Ollie."

Potter, who will have midfielders Jay Fulton and Tom Carroll back from injury against Middlesbrough, confirmed McBurnie, 22, would start after being a substitute at Stoke.

The manager made seven changes for the game at Stoke and has more leeway this weekend with the return of Fulton from a hand injury and Carroll following a hip problem.

Captain Leroy Fer (groin) and Bersant Celina (ankle) are still sidelined, while Ivory Coast striker Wilfried Bony has had a "setback" with a hamstring strain as he recuperates from a knee ligament injury.

Potter said: "Its not too bad, its put him back a few days more than anything. But he's looking good, he's working hard and I would expect in a few weeks he can hopefully join the group."