Europa League - Group B
Celtic20:00Rosenborg
Venue: Celtic Park

Europa League: Celtic v Rosenborg - Kristoffer Ajer a doubt through illness

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer was injured against St Mirren
Kristoffer Ajer was in the wars against St Mirren on Friday

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Kristoffer Ajer is "a big doubt" for Celtic's Europa League Group B opener against Rosenberg because of a virus, manager Brendan Rodgers says.

Another centre-back, Jozo Simunovic, remains sidelined with a knee injury, so Jack Hendry could come back into the starting line-up.

Hendry returns to the squad after recovering from a knee injury picked up against Partick Thistle on 18 August.

Rodgers has urged his players to improve their finishing.

Celtic were held to a 0-0 draw at St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership on Friday.

Rodgers says the second-tier Europa League is where the Glasgow side deserve to be after failing to reach the group stage of the Champions League.

But he remains enthused by the prospect of playing on the European stage, with their opener being at home to the Norwegians they knocked out in the Champions League qualifiers twice in the last three years.

"There is always excitement going into the European competitions and this is no different," Rodgers said. "It is a real good group we are in.

"The dynamics are slightly different in terms of playing Rosenborg.

"Previously, it has been knockout and maybe the first legs have been a little bit cagey, but the difficulty of the game is still there.

"Rosenborg come into the game in really good form."

Rodgers does not think knowing all about Rini Coolen's side will be an advantage.

"It's always a challenge," he added. "It doesn't matter how many times you play an opponent.

"Their system's very clear, it's very defined. They've got good balance in their team, clear identity, very structured, but also they've got very good individual players."

Match statistics

  • Rosenborg are unbeaten in 11 games since losing to Celtic in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier
  • Celtic are unbeaten in six games since losing to AEK Athens in their Champions League play-off
  • Rosenborg have won seven games in a row and have overtaken Brann at the top of the Eliteserien.
  • Celtic are second in the Scottish Premiership, five points behind Hearts
  • Celtic have won five of their eight meetings with Rosenborg, losing once, scoring 10 goals and losing five
  • Rosenborg have lost three times and drawn once at Celtic Park
  • Celtic are without a home win in 10 European group stage fixtures
  • Rosenborg and Celtic are two of 12 reigning national champions competing in the Europa League group stage

Celtic: Pick your Europa League XI

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 20th September 2018

  • CelticCeltic20:00RosenborgRosenborg
  • AkhisarsporAkhisarspor17:55FK KrasnodarFK Krasnodar
  • SevillaSevilla17:55Standard LiegeStandard Liege
  • Dynamo KievDynamo Kiev17:55FC AstanaFC Astana
  • RennesRennes17:55FK JablonecFK Jablonec
  • MOL VidiMOL Vidi17:55BATE BorisovBATE Borisov
  • PAOK SalonikaPAOK Salonika17:55ChelseaChelsea
  • Rapid ViennaRapid Vienna17:55Spartak MoscowSpartak Moscow
  • VillarrealVillarreal17:55RangersRangers
  • LazioLazio17:55Apollon LimassolApollon Limassol
  • MarseilleMarseille17:55FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt
  • BesiktasBesiktas17:55Sarpsborg 08Sarpsborg 08

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AEK Larnaca00000000
2B Leverkusen00000000
3Ludogorets00000000
4Zürich00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic00000000
2RB Salzburg00000000
3RB Leipzig00000000
4Rosenborg00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bordeaux00000000
2FC Copenhagen00000000
3Slavia Prague00000000
4Zenit St Petersburg00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb00000000
2Fenerbahçe00000000
3Anderlecht00000000
4Spartak Trnava00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal00000000
2FK Qarabag00000000
3Sporting00000000
4Vorskla Poltava00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1F91 Dudelange00000000
2AC Milan00000000
3Olympiakos00000000
4Real Betis00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers00000000
2Rapid Vienna00000000
3Spartak Moscow00000000
4Villarreal00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Apollon Limassol00000000
2Frankfurt00000000
3Lazio00000000
4Marseille00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas00000000
2KRC Genk00000000
3Malmö FF00000000
4Sarpsborg 0800000000

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Akhisarspor00000000
2FK Krasnodar00000000
3Sevilla00000000
4Standard Liege00000000

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev00000000
2FC Astana00000000
3FK Jablonec00000000
4Rennes00000000

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1BATE Borisov00000000
2Chelsea00000000
3MOL Vidi00000000
4PAOK Salonika00000000
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories