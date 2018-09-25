Match ends, Burton Albion 2, Burnley 1.
Burton 2-1 Burnley: League One Burton reach Carabao Cup fourth round
Burnley manager Sean Dyche blamed his players' "mindset" for their Carabao Cup defeat by League One Burton.
Burnley lost 2-1 at the Pirelli Stadium, their fourth defeat in their past five matches against teams in League One or lower in domestic cups.
Kevin Long put the Premier League side ahead before Liam Boyce and Jamie Allen sent Burton through.
"It hasn't got the same feeling as a Premier League game and often these things happen," said Dyche.
"It must be a mindset with the players as it's certainly not quality.
"This competition is the only one left to do well in during my time at Burnley and it's something we wanted to correct.
"We prepared right and there was a good feeling but we didn't do well enough in front of their goal."
Familiar failings for Burnley
Burnley made six changes to the team that beat Bournemouth 4-0 in the league on Saturday but still fielded a strong side.
Those brought in included England goalkeeper Tom Heaton, joint-record signing Chris Wood and Belgium midfielder Steven Defour, for his first appearance since January after injury.
Wood and Long had goals ruled out for offside in an even first half, while New Zealander Wood shot narrowly wide from inside the penalty area in the 30th minute.
Heaton was arguably at fault for Burton's equaliser in the 62nd minute as he failed to save Boyce's shot, which was powerful but close to the keeper.
After Burton's equaliser Burnley pushed hard for another goal, but Ashley Westwood and Wood missed good chances.
Ashley Barnes also hit the post with a shot from distance but in the 83rd minute Boyce played a perfectly weighted ball to Allen, who toe-poked home to seal the win for Burton.
Burnley have now lost to Burton, Accrington Stanley, Lincoln City and Port Vale in the past four seasons in the League Cup and FA Cup.
The Clarets have not progressed past the fourth round of the League Cup since Dyche took over in 2012.
He said the game "should have been dead" before Burton's second-half goals.
"We had control of that game, but if you don't take chances the opposition will at some stage," he said.
"We certainly created enough, certainly got ourselves in good enough positions and certainly played a lot of good football.
"But - and it's a very big negative on this occasion - we didn't take our chances."
'A special night'
Burton manager Nigel Clough said: "It was an outstanding performance and result at the end of it.
"We don't get the chance to play Premier League opposition very often. We tried to make it a special night and the players did that tonight.
"We rode our luck at times as they put us under pressure and hit the post. But we hit the post late on as well and it was surprisingly even.
"Getting into the fourth round for the first time puts it into perspective what a small club we are and how far we have come."
Line-ups
Burton
- 26Evtimov
- 10Akins
- 2Brayford
- 6Turner
- 14McCrory
- 4Allen
- 23QuinnBooked at 20minsSubstituted forFoxat 69'minutes
- 8Hesketh
- 11TempletonSubstituted forSordellat 81'minutes
- 7FraserSubstituted forSbarraat 77'minutes
- 27Boyce
Substitutes
- 9Sbarra
- 12Fox
- 17Sordell
- 18Miller
- 19Hutchinson
- 20Campbell
- 34Flannigan
Burnley
- 1Heaton
- 2Lowton
- 6Mee
- 28LongBooked at 90mins
- 23Ward
- 7Berg Gudmundsson
- 16DefourBooked at 53minsSubstituted forHendrickat 74'minutes
- 18Westwood
- 31McNeil
- 11WoodSubstituted forVokesat 81'minutes
- 27VydraSubstituted forBarnesat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Taylor
- 9Vokes
- 10Barnes
- 13Hendrick
- 25Lennon
- 26Bardsley
- 30Legzdins
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
- Attendance:
- 2,449
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away16
