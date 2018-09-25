Match ends, Manchester United 2(7), Derby County 2(8).
Man Utd 2-2 Derby County (Derby win 8-7 on penalties)
Derby County beat Manchester United 8-7 in a dramatic penalty shootout to settle a pulsating Carabao Cup tie at Old Trafford and send the Championship club through to the fourth round.
After 15 successful penalties, Rams goalkeeper Scott Carson saved Phil Jones' effort low to his left to secure a famous victory for Frank Lampard's side.
In an incident-packed tie, United took the lead through Juan Mata's first goal in nine months before Harry Wilson - on loan from Liverpool - equalised with a brilliant dipping free-kick from 30 yards.
United keeper Sergio Romero, making his first appearance of the season, was sent off for handball before Jack Marriott's header put Derby 2-1 ahead.
The hosts needed a 95th-minute header from substitute Marouane Fellaini to send the match to penalties.
Lampard, who played under United boss Jose Mourinho at Chelsea, celebrated with his players on the pitch in front of 3,000 travelling fans after knocking the five-time winners out.
All not well in the United camp
Before the end of September, Mourinho's United find themselves out of the League Cup and languishing seventh in the Premier League - eight points behind leaders Liverpool.
This was their first domestic cup tie since losing last season's FA Cup final against Chelsea, which ensured they ended the season without a trophy.
Mourinho made nine changes to the team held by Wolves last weekend - Romelu Lukaku and Jesse Lingard the only survivors.
Paul Pogba was among the United players not involved at all. The £89m World Cup-winning midfielder watched from the stand after it emerged Mourinho had told him he will not captain the club again because of concerns about his attitude.
In his programme notes, Mourinho said he was unhappy with some members of his squad.
Ashley Young was handed the captain's armband but, after Mata's first-time shot gave United an early lead, their evening nosedived.
Romero's red card after rushing out of his penalty area and handling the ball to deny Wilson at 1-1 proved pivotal.
Third-choice keeper Lee Grant, who had two spells at Derby, came on for his first appearance for United since joining from Stoke.
The 35-year-old was beaten during the shootout by Mason Mount, Florian Jozefzoon, Wilson, Marriott, Bradley Johnson, Craig Bryson, Craig Forsyth and Richard Keogh.
A famous night for rookie boss Lampard
Former England midfielder Lampard, 40, was taking charge of only his 12th match as a manager.
Even after Fellaini's late equaliser, Derby - who are sixth in the Championship - kept their composure before Jones' miss sparked jubilant scenes in the away end.
While Mourinho made wholesale changes, Lampard named the same side that beat Brentford in the league on Saturday.
"I'm shell-shocked. To go down early at Old Trafford and play as well as they did was superb. I am a proud manager," said Lampard.
"It was the easiest selection I have had. The players were superb against Brentford and they deserved the chance to play at Old Trafford.
"I wanted to bring a team who could really compete."
Man of the match - Harry Wilson (Derby County)
'We failed to kill the game'
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho: "We didn't score when we could and we could in the first half.
"We had good situations to kill it. We need to go and kill the game and we didn't.
"The Carabao Cup is not a worry any more - we don't play until next season. It is the minor competition we are involved in. We want to win and we are disappointed."
Derby boss Frank Lampard: "I am trying to build a group to be successful and nights like this are incredible. To go against world-class players and play that way, it's right up there.
"To go down early at Old Trafford and play as well as they did was superb. We had the personality to take penalties and play the way we did."
Why United hate shootouts
- Manchester United have lost each of their past five penalty shootouts in all competitions - three in the League Cup, one in the FA Cup and one in the Community Shield.
- Harry Wilson is the first player to score a direct free-kick against Manchester United in the League Cup at Old Trafford since Giles Barnes in January 2009, also for Derby.
- Sergio Romero is the first United player to receive a straight red card at Old Trafford in any competition since Eric Bailly in May 2017 against Celta Vigo in the Europa League.
Line-ups
Man Utd
- 22RomeroBooked at 67mins
- 20Dalot
- 3Bailly
- 4Jones
- 18Young
- 21HerreraSubstituted forFellainiat 63'minutes
- 31MaticBooked at 90mins
- 8MataSubstituted forGrantat 70'minutes
- 14LingardBooked at 54minsSubstituted forFredat 63'minutes
- 11Martial
- 9Lukaku
Substitutes
- 7Sánchez
- 12Smalling
- 13Grant
- 17Fred
- 27Fellaini
- 36Darmian
- 39McTominay
Derby
- 1Carson
- 37BogleSubstituted forWisdomat 86'minutes
- 6Keogh
- 5Tomori
- 3ForsythBooked at 48mins
- 4Bryson
- 15Johnson
- 20BennettBooked at 25minsSubstituted forJozefzoonat 77'minutes
- 8Mount
- 7H Wilson
- 28NugentSubstituted forMarriottat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Wisdom
- 9Waghorn
- 11Jozefzoon
- 14Marriott
- 21Roos
- 44Huddlestone
- 46Malone
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
- Attendance:
- 55,227
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away10
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Manchester United 2(7), Derby County 2(8).
Penalty saved! Phil Jones (Manchester United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 2(7), Derby County 2(8). Richard Keogh (Derby County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 2(7), Derby County 2(7). Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 2(6), Derby County 2(7). Craig Forsyth (Derby County) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 2(6), Derby County 2(6). Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 2(5), Derby County 2(6). Craig Bryson (Derby County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 2(5), Derby County 2(5). Anthony Martial (Manchester United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 2(4), Derby County 2(5). Bradley Johnson (Derby County) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 2(4), Derby County 2(4). Fred (Manchester United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 2(3), Derby County 2(4). Jack Marriott (Derby County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 2(3), Derby County 2(3). Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 2(2), Derby County 2(3). Harry Wilson (Derby County) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 2(2), Derby County 2(2). Ashley Young (Manchester United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 2(1), Derby County 2(2). Florian Jozefzoon (Derby County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 2(1), Derby County 2(1). Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 2, Derby County 2(1). Mason Mount (Derby County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Manchester United 2, Derby County 2.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 2, Derby County 2.
Booking
Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mason Mount (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nemanja Matic (Manchester United).
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 2, Derby County 2. Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) header from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Bradley Johnson (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United).
Offside, Derby County. Craig Forsyth tries a through ball, but Harry Wilson is caught offside.
Foul by Andre Wisdom (Derby County).
Eric Bailly (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marouane Fellaini with a headed pass.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Craig Forsyth.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Andre Wisdom replaces Jayden Bogle.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 1, Derby County 2. Jack Marriott (Derby County) header from very close range to the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Mason Mount (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Marriott.
Attempt blocked. Jack Marriott (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Craig Forsyth.
Foul by Fikayo Tomori (Derby County).
Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marouane Fellaini with a headed pass.
Foul by Bradley Johnson (Derby County).