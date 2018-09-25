Chesterfield v Maidenhead United
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|12
|7
|5
|0
|22
|8
|14
|26
|2
|Harrogate
|12
|7
|4
|1
|24
|13
|11
|25
|3
|Wrexham
|12
|7
|3
|2
|18
|8
|10
|24
|4
|Salford
|12
|7
|3
|2
|20
|11
|9
|24
|5
|Hartlepool
|12
|6
|5
|1
|15
|10
|5
|23
|6
|Solihull Moors
|12
|7
|1
|4
|18
|14
|4
|22
|7
|Sutton United
|12
|6
|4
|2
|16
|13
|3
|22
|8
|Fylde
|12
|5
|6
|1
|17
|7
|10
|21
|9
|Gateshead
|12
|6
|2
|4
|16
|11
|5
|20
|10
|Boreham Wood
|12
|5
|4
|3
|14
|12
|2
|19
|11
|Halifax
|12
|5
|3
|4
|15
|12
|3
|18
|12
|Barnet
|12
|5
|3
|4
|11
|14
|-3
|18
|13
|Barrow
|12
|4
|3
|5
|14
|14
|0
|15
|14
|Ebbsfleet
|12
|4
|3
|5
|13
|14
|-1
|15
|15
|Maidenhead United
|12
|4
|2
|6
|16
|17
|-1
|14
|16
|Eastleigh
|12
|4
|2
|6
|9
|16
|-7
|14
|17
|Aldershot
|12
|4
|1
|7
|11
|20
|-9
|13
|18
|Chesterfield
|12
|3
|2
|7
|10
|14
|-4
|11
|19
|Bromley
|12
|2
|4
|6
|15
|21
|-6
|10
|20
|Maidstone United
|12
|3
|1
|8
|9
|17
|-8
|10
|21
|Havant & Waterlooville
|12
|2
|4
|6
|16
|25
|-9
|10
|22
|Dag & Red
|12
|2
|3
|7
|10
|15
|-5
|9
|23
|Braintree
|12
|1
|3
|8
|7
|16
|-9
|6
|24
|Dover
|12
|1
|3
|8
|10
|24
|-14
|6