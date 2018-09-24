Harrogate Town v Wrexham
-
- From the section Conference
|National League: Harrogate Town v Wrexham
|Venue: Wetherby Road Date: Tuesday, 25 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST
|Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
Wrexham will have to wait to see whether midfielder Luke Summerfield will be available for Tuesday's game at Harrogate Town.
The Dragons are appealing the red card given to Summerfield in the loss at Sutton with the outcome due on Tuesday afternoon.
Summerfield will be banned for three games should his appeal be unsuccessful.
Harrogate dropped to second in the table after defeat to Leyton Orient.
Orient are managed by former Newport boss Justin Edinburgh, whose Exiles side denied Wrexham a return to the Football League in the 2013 National League play-off final.
Wrexham are a point behind Harrogate in third spot after suffering their second defeat of the National League campaign.