Champions League: Andy Robertson & Scott McTominay fly the flag

Andy Robertson of Liverpool and Manchester United's Scott McTominay are likely to be the only two Scots playing Champions League football this season.

That is down from the 10 players who started games last season - the highest since 2010/2011 - and 16 fewer than Scotland's 'best' season of 2007-08.

In that year, both Celtic and Rangers played in the group stages, with the Parkhead club going on to reach the last 16.

Obviously, the absence of Scotland's champions this time - after Celtic lost to AEK Athens - affects things, but how does the tally compare to previous campaigns?

No Scottish teams, no Scottish players?

This season is only the sixth since the competition expanded to 32 teams in 1999 in which there are no Scottish teams in the group stage, according to sports data company Gracenote.

There are only two Scots registered in any of the 32 squads, but if Robertson starts against Paris St-Germain later on Tuesday or McTominay is selected against Young Boys on Switzerland on Wednesday, that will be an improvement on seasons 14-15 and 15-16, in which no Scots played in the competition.

What about individual appearances?

Overall, 61 Scots have started games since 1999 - when the competition changed to contain 32 teams.

That ranks Scotland 25th among Europe's nations, just below Norway, Israel and Poland.

Rangers (313 starts) and Celtic (218) are the only Scottish clubs to contribute, while there have been 53 starts for Scottish players at Manchester United - the vast majority for Darren Fletcher.