Attempt missed. Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kevin N'Doram.
Monaco v Atlético Madrid
Line-ups
Monaco
- 16Benaglio
- 19SidibeBooked at 52mins
- 25Glik
- 5de Jesus Nascimento
- 39Henrichs
- 20ChadliSubstituted forMboulaat 58'minutes
- 6N'Doram
- 4AholouSubstituted forTraoréat 69'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 29GrandsirSubstituted forSyllaat 77'minutes
- 8Tielemans
- 9FalcaoBooked at 11mins
Substitutes
- 11Traoré
- 15Aït Bennasser
- 22Mboula
- 24Raggi
- 34Sylla
- 36Diop
- 40Badiashile
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 20Torres Belén
- 24GiménezBooked at 48mins
- 2Godín
- 21Hernández
- 10CorreaSubstituted forLemarat 70'minutes
- 14Hernández
- 8Saúl
- 6Koke
- 19Diego Costa
- 7Griezmann
Substitutes
- 1Adán
- 3Filipe Luís
- 5Partey
- 11Lemar
- 18Gelson Martins
- 32Garcés
- 35Montero
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).
Youri Tielemans (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Adama Traoré (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adama Traoré (Monaco).
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Moussa Sylla replaces Samuel Grandsir.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Kamil Glik.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Jemerson.
Foul by Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid).
Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Jordi Mboula (Monaco) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Lemar replaces Ángel Correa.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Adama Traoré replaces Jean Eudes Aholou.
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).
Jordi Mboula (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Radamel Falcao (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kamil Glik.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Diego Costa.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Diego Godín.
Foul by Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid).
Kevin N'Doram (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Djibril Sidibe.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Jordi Mboula replaces Nacer Chadli.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo (Atlético de Madrid) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Youri Tielemans.
Booking
Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Djibril Sidibe (Monaco).
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Diego Godín tries a through ball, but Diego Costa is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Koke with a cross.
Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Youri Tielemans (Monaco).
Attempt missed. Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Youri Tielemans following a set piece situation.
Booking
José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid).
Youri Tielemans (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Benjamin Henrichs (Monaco).
Second Half
Second Half begins Monaco 1, Atlético de Madrid 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Monaco 1, Atlético de Madrid 2.