Champions League - Group A
Monaco1Atl Madrid2

Monaco v Atlético Madrid

Line-ups

Monaco

  • 16Benaglio
  • 19SidibeBooked at 52mins
  • 25Glik
  • 5de Jesus Nascimento
  • 39Henrichs
  • 20ChadliSubstituted forMboulaat 58'minutes
  • 6N'Doram
  • 4AholouSubstituted forTraoréat 69'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 29GrandsirSubstituted forSyllaat 77'minutes
  • 8Tielemans
  • 9FalcaoBooked at 11mins

Substitutes

  • 11Traoré
  • 15Aït Bennasser
  • 22Mboula
  • 24Raggi
  • 34Sylla
  • 36Diop
  • 40Badiashile

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 20Torres Belén
  • 24GiménezBooked at 48mins
  • 2Godín
  • 21Hernández
  • 10CorreaSubstituted forLemarat 70'minutes
  • 14Hernández
  • 8Saúl
  • 6Koke
  • 19Diego Costa
  • 7Griezmann

Substitutes

  • 1Adán
  • 3Filipe Luís
  • 5Partey
  • 11Lemar
  • 18Gelson Martins
  • 32Garcés
  • 35Montero
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamMonacoAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home8
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

Attempt missed. Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kevin N'Doram.

Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).

Youri Tielemans (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Adama Traoré (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adama Traoré (Monaco).

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Moussa Sylla replaces Samuel Grandsir.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Kamil Glik.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Jemerson.

Foul by Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid).

Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Jordi Mboula (Monaco) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Lemar replaces Ángel Correa.

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Adama Traoré replaces Jean Eudes Aholou.

Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).

Jordi Mboula (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Radamel Falcao (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kamil Glik.

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Diego Costa.

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Diego Godín.

Foul by Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid).

Kevin N'Doram (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Djibril Sidibe.

Substitution

Substitution, Monaco. Jordi Mboula replaces Nacer Chadli.

Attempt missed. Rodrigo (Atlético de Madrid) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Youri Tielemans.

Booking

Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Djibril Sidibe (Monaco).

Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Diego Godín tries a through ball, but Diego Costa is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Koke with a cross.

Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Youri Tielemans (Monaco).

Attempt missed. Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Youri Tielemans following a set piece situation.

Booking

José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid).

Youri Tielemans (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Benjamin Henrichs (Monaco).

Second Half

Second Half begins Monaco 1, Atlético de Madrid 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Monaco 1, Atlético de Madrid 2.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid11002113
2B Dortmund10100001
3Club Brugge10100001
4Monaco100112-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11004043
2Inter Milan11002113
3Tottenham100112-10
4PSV Eindhoven100104-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool11002113
2Red Star Belgrade10100001
3Napoli10100001
4PSG100112-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Galatasaray11002023
2FC Porto10101101
3Schalke10101101
4Lokomotiv Moscow100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AEK Athens00000000
2Ajax00000000
3Benfica00000000
4Bayern Munich00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon00000000
2Man City00000000
3Shakhtar Donetsk00000000
4Hoffenheim00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CSKA Moscow00000000
2Real Madrid00000000
3Roma00000000
4Viktoria Plzen00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus00000000
2Man Utd00000000
3Valencia00000000
4Young Boys00000000
