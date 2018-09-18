Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Club Brugge v Borussia Dortmund
Line-ups
Club Brugge
- 1Letica
- 5Poulain
- 15Mitrovic
- 24Denswil
- 26Rits
- 19VlietinckSubstituted forCoolsat 56'minutes
- 25Vormer
- 20Vanaken
- 47DanjumaSubstituted forDennisat 76'minutes
- 9VossenSubstituted forOpendaat 82'minutes
- 7Moraes Ferreira da Silva
Substitutes
- 6S Amrabat
- 16Schrijvers
- 21Cools
- 22Horvath
- 42Dennis
- 44Mechele
- 80Openda
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 26Piszczek
- 16Akanji
- 4Diallo
- 29Schmelzer
- 33WeiglBooked at 19mins
- 28Witsel
- 27Wolf
- 10GötzeSubstituted forKagawaat 62'minutes
- 7SanchoSubstituted forPulisicat 69'minutes
- 11Reus
Substitutes
- 2Zagadou
- 5Hakimi
- 19Dahoud
- 20Philipp
- 22Pulisic
- 23Kagawa
- 35Hitz
- Referee:
- Danny Makkelie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away4
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, Club Brugge. Lois Openda replaces Jelle Vossen.
Attempt missed. Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Shinji Kagawa.
Foul by Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund).
Emmanuel Dennis (Club Brugge) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Club Brugge. Emmanuel Dennis replaces Arnaut Danjuma.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Marco Reus tries a through ball, but Christian Pulisic is caught offside.
Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Christian Pulisic replaces Jadon Sancho.
Hand ball by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Matej Mitrovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Shinji Kagawa replaces Mario Götze.
Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wesley (Club Brugge).
Attempt missed. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Benoit Poulain (Club Brugge).
Substitution
Substitution, Club Brugge. Dion Cools replaces Thibault Vlietinck.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Marius Wolf tries a through ball, but Mario Götze is caught offside.
Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefano Denswil (Club Brugge).
Attempt blocked. Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Axel Witsel.
Offside, Club Brugge. Ruud Vormer tries a through ball, but Wesley is caught offside.
Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Wesley (Club Brugge).
Second Half
Second Half begins Club Brugge 0, Borussia Dortmund 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Club Brugge 0, Borussia Dortmund 0.
Attempt missed. Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Manuel Akanji with a cross.
Foul by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).
Stefano Denswil (Club Brugge) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marco Reus following a set piece situation.
Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ruud Vormer (Club Brugge).
Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mats Rits (Club Brugge).
Offside, Club Brugge. Stefano Denswil tries a through ball, but Wesley is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Stefano Denswil (Club Brugge) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Manuel Akanji.