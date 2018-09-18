Substitution, Crvena Zvezda. Milan Pavkov replaces Richmond Boakye because of an injury.
Red Star Belgrade v Napoli
Line-ups
Red Star Belgrade
- 82Borjan
- 30Stojkovic
- 90Savic
- 5DegenekBooked at 55mins
- 23Rodic
- 3JovicicSubstituted forJovancicat 56'minutes
- 7KrsticicBooked at 37mins
- 31Ben Nabouhane
- 20Causic
- 17Marin
- 99BoakyeSubstituted forPavkovat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Popovic
- 9Pavkov
- 11Ebecilio
- 15Babic
- 21Simic
- 29Jovancic
- 77Gobeljic
Napoli
- 25Ospina
- 23Hysaj
- 33AlbiolBooked at 57mins
- 26Koulibaly
- 6Mário Rui
- 7CallejónSubstituted forOunasat 75'minutes
- 5Marques LoureiroBooked at 17minsSubstituted forMertensat 61'minutes
- 8Ruiz
- 20ZielinskiSubstituted forHamsikat 75'minutes
- 24Insigne
- 99Milik
Substitutes
- 11Ounas
- 13Luperto
- 14Mertens
- 17Hamsik
- 19Maksimovic
- 27Karnezis
- 30Rog
- Referee:
- Szymon Marciniak
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Substitution
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Richmond Boakye (Crvena Zvezda) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Richmond Boakye (Crvena Zvezda) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Milan Rodic.
Foul by Dries Mertens (Napoli).
Dusan Jovancic (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Ounas (Napoli).
Dusan Jovancic (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Mário Rui (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Milan Borjan.
Attempt saved. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dries Mertens.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Marek Hamsik replaces Piotr Zielinski.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Adam Ounas replaces José Callejón.
Corner, Crvena Zvezda. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.
Attempt blocked. Richmond Boakye (Crvena Zvezda) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by El Fardou Ben.
Foul by Elseid Hysaj (Napoli).
Dusan Jovancic (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Mário Rui (Napoli).
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Milan Rodic.
Attempt blocked. José Callejón (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mário Rui.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Goran Causic.
Attempt blocked. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Milan Rodic.
Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by José Callejón with a cross.
Offside, Napoli. Lorenzo Insigne tries a through ball, but José Callejón is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by José Callejón.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Dries Mertens replaces Allan.
Attempt saved. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by José Callejón.
Corner, Crvena Zvezda. Conceded by Mário Rui.
Corner, Crvena Zvezda. Conceded by Kalidou Koulibaly.
Corner, Crvena Zvezda. Conceded by David Ospina.
Attempt saved. Dusan Jovancic (Crvena Zvezda) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marko Marin.
Booking
Raúl Albiol (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Raúl Albiol (Napoli).
Richmond Boakye (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Mário Rui (Napoli) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Crvena Zvezda. Dusan Jovancic replaces Branko Jovicic.
Booking
Milos Degenek (Crvena Zvezda) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Milos Degenek (Crvena Zvezda).
Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).