Champions League - Group C
Red Star Belgrade0Napoli0

Red Star Belgrade v Napoli

Line-ups

Red Star Belgrade

  • 82Borjan
  • 30Stojkovic
  • 90Savic
  • 5DegenekBooked at 55mins
  • 23Rodic
  • 3JovicicSubstituted forJovancicat 56'minutes
  • 7KrsticicBooked at 37mins
  • 31Ben Nabouhane
  • 20Causic
  • 17Marin
  • 99BoakyeSubstituted forPavkovat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Popovic
  • 9Pavkov
  • 11Ebecilio
  • 15Babic
  • 21Simic
  • 29Jovancic
  • 77Gobeljic

Napoli

  • 25Ospina
  • 23Hysaj
  • 33AlbiolBooked at 57mins
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 7CallejónSubstituted forOunasat 75'minutes
  • 5Marques LoureiroBooked at 17minsSubstituted forMertensat 61'minutes
  • 8Ruiz
  • 20ZielinskiSubstituted forHamsikat 75'minutes
  • 24Insigne
  • 99Milik

Substitutes

  • 11Ounas
  • 13Luperto
  • 14Mertens
  • 17Hamsik
  • 19Maksimovic
  • 27Karnezis
  • 30Rog
Referee:
Szymon Marciniak

Match Stats

Home TeamRed Star BelgradeAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home6
Away18
Shots on Target
Home3
Away8
Corners
Home6
Away8
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Crvena Zvezda. Milan Pavkov replaces Richmond Boakye because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Richmond Boakye (Crvena Zvezda) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Richmond Boakye (Crvena Zvezda) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Milan Rodic.

Foul by Dries Mertens (Napoli).

Dusan Jovancic (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adam Ounas (Napoli).

Dusan Jovancic (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Mário Rui (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Milan Borjan.

Attempt saved. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dries Mertens.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Marek Hamsik replaces Piotr Zielinski.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Adam Ounas replaces José Callejón.

Corner, Crvena Zvezda. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.

Attempt blocked. Richmond Boakye (Crvena Zvezda) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by El Fardou Ben.

Foul by Elseid Hysaj (Napoli).

Dusan Jovancic (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Mário Rui (Napoli).

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Milan Rodic.

Attempt blocked. José Callejón (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mário Rui.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Goran Causic.

Attempt blocked. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Milan Rodic.

Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by José Callejón with a cross.

Offside, Napoli. Lorenzo Insigne tries a through ball, but José Callejón is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by José Callejón.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Dries Mertens replaces Allan.

Attempt saved. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by José Callejón.

Corner, Crvena Zvezda. Conceded by Mário Rui.

Corner, Crvena Zvezda. Conceded by Kalidou Koulibaly.

Corner, Crvena Zvezda. Conceded by David Ospina.

Attempt saved. Dusan Jovancic (Crvena Zvezda) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marko Marin.

Booking

Raúl Albiol (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Raúl Albiol (Napoli).

Richmond Boakye (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Mário Rui (Napoli) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Crvena Zvezda. Dusan Jovancic replaces Branko Jovicic.

Booking

Milos Degenek (Crvena Zvezda) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Hand ball by Milos Degenek (Crvena Zvezda).

Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).

