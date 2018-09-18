Offside, FC Schalke 04. Nabil Bentaleb tries a through ball, but Guido Burgstaller is caught offside.
FC Schalke 04 v FC Porto
Line-ups
Schalke
- 1Fährmann
- 26Sané
- 29Naldo
- 5Nastasic
- 18Caligiuri
- 8Serdar
- 10Bentaleb
- 2McKennie
- 28Schöpf
- 7UthBooked at 53minsSubstituted forKonoplyankaat 65'minutes
- 36EmboloBooked at 27minsSubstituted forBurgstallerat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Mendyl
- 9Di Santo
- 11Konoplyanka
- 13Rudy
- 19Burgstaller
- 25Harit
- 35Nübel
FC Porto
- 1Casillas
- 2Pereira
- 28de Almeida Monteiro
- 3Militão
- 13Telles
- 22Danilo
- 11Marega
- 25da Silva Monteiro
- 16Herrera
- 8Brahimi
- 9AboubakarSubstituted forJM Coronaat 60'minutesBooked at 78mins
Substitutes
- 5Awaziem
- 7Santos Fortes
- 10Torres
- 17JM Corona
- 20López
- 26de Souza Alves
- 27Relvas de Oliveira
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Booking
Jesús Manuel Corona (FC Porto) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Matija Nastasic (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jesús Manuel Corona (FC Porto).
Goal!
Goal! FC Schalke 04 1, FC Porto 1. Otávio (FC Porto) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty FC Porto. Moussa Marega draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Naldo (FC Schalke 04) after a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Guido Burgstaller replaces Breel Embolo.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04) because of an injury.
Yacine Brahimi (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Caligiuri (FC Schalke 04).
Foul by Danilo Pereira (FC Porto).
Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Maxi Pereira (FC Porto) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alessandro Schöpf (FC Schalke 04).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Yevhen Konoplyanka replaces Mark Uth.
Goal!
Goal! FC Schalke 04 1, FC Porto 0. Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Weston McKennie following a fast break.
Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Matija Nastasic.
Attempt missed. Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Foul by Moussa Marega (FC Porto).
Salif Sané (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Porto. Jesús Manuel Corona replaces Vincent Aboubakar.
Foul by Otávio (FC Porto).
Alessandro Schöpf (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Alessandro Schöpf (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Salif Sané following a set piece situation.
Foul by Héctor Herrera (FC Porto).
Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Eder Militão.
Attempt saved. Vincent Aboubakar (FC Porto) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Mark Uth (FC Schalke 04) is shown the yellow card.
Danilo Pereira (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Uth (FC Schalke 04).
Foul by Eder Militão (FC Porto).
Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moussa Marega (FC Porto).
Salif Sané (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Danilo Pereira (FC Porto) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alessandro Schöpf (FC Schalke 04).
Attempt saved. Felipe (FC Porto) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Otávio with a cross.