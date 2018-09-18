Champions League - Group D
Schalke1FC Porto1

FC Schalke 04 v FC Porto

Line-ups

Schalke

  • 1Fährmann
  • 26Sané
  • 29Naldo
  • 5Nastasic
  • 18Caligiuri
  • 8Serdar
  • 10Bentaleb
  • 2McKennie
  • 28Schöpf
  • 7UthBooked at 53minsSubstituted forKonoplyankaat 65'minutes
  • 36EmboloBooked at 27minsSubstituted forBurgstallerat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Mendyl
  • 9Di Santo
  • 11Konoplyanka
  • 13Rudy
  • 19Burgstaller
  • 25Harit
  • 35Nübel

FC Porto

  • 1Casillas
  • 2Pereira
  • 28de Almeida Monteiro
  • 3Militão
  • 13Telles
  • 22Danilo
  • 11Marega
  • 25da Silva Monteiro
  • 16Herrera
  • 8Brahimi
  • 9AboubakarSubstituted forJM Coronaat 60'minutesBooked at 78mins

Substitutes

  • 5Awaziem
  • 7Santos Fortes
  • 10Torres
  • 17JM Corona
  • 20López
  • 26de Souza Alves
  • 27Relvas de Oliveira
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano

Match Stats

Home TeamSchalkeAway TeamFC Porto
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home8
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

Offside, FC Schalke 04. Nabil Bentaleb tries a through ball, but Guido Burgstaller is caught offside.

Booking

Jesús Manuel Corona (FC Porto) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Matija Nastasic (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jesús Manuel Corona (FC Porto).

Goal!

Goal! FC Schalke 04 1, FC Porto 1. Otávio (FC Porto) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty FC Porto. Moussa Marega draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Naldo (FC Schalke 04) after a foul in the penalty area.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Guido Burgstaller replaces Breel Embolo.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04) because of an injury.

Yacine Brahimi (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Caligiuri (FC Schalke 04).

Foul by Danilo Pereira (FC Porto).

Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Maxi Pereira (FC Porto) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Alessandro Schöpf (FC Schalke 04).

Substitution

Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Yevhen Konoplyanka replaces Mark Uth.

Goal!

Goal! FC Schalke 04 1, FC Porto 0. Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Weston McKennie following a fast break.

Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Matija Nastasic.

Attempt missed. Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Foul by Moussa Marega (FC Porto).

Salif Sané (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Porto. Jesús Manuel Corona replaces Vincent Aboubakar.

Foul by Otávio (FC Porto).

Alessandro Schöpf (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Alessandro Schöpf (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Salif Sané following a set piece situation.

Foul by Héctor Herrera (FC Porto).

Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Eder Militão.

Attempt saved. Vincent Aboubakar (FC Porto) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Mark Uth (FC Schalke 04) is shown the yellow card.

Danilo Pereira (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Uth (FC Schalke 04).

Foul by Eder Militão (FC Porto).

Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Moussa Marega (FC Porto).

Salif Sané (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Danilo Pereira (FC Porto) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Alessandro Schöpf (FC Schalke 04).

Attempt saved. Felipe (FC Porto) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Otávio with a cross.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid11002113
2B Dortmund10100001
3Club Brugge10100001
4Monaco100112-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11004043
2Inter Milan11002113
3Tottenham100112-10
4PSV Eindhoven100104-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool11002113
2Red Star Belgrade10100001
3Napoli10100001
4PSG100112-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Galatasaray11002023
2FC Porto10101101
3Schalke10101101
4Lokomotiv Moscow100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AEK Athens00000000
2Ajax00000000
3Benfica00000000
4Bayern Munich00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon00000000
2Man City00000000
3Shakhtar Donetsk00000000
4Hoffenheim00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CSKA Moscow00000000
2Real Madrid00000000
3Roma00000000
4Viktoria Plzen00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus00000000
2Man Utd00000000
3Valencia00000000
4Young Boys00000000
Top Stories