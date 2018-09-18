Substitution, Galatasaray. Henry Onyekuru replaces Eren Derdiyok.
Galatasaray v Lokomotiv Moscow
-
- From the section Champions League
Line-ups
Galatasaray
- 1Muslera
- 14Linnes
- 15Donk
- 4Aziz
- 55Nagatomo
- 17B NdiayeBooked at 42mins
- 25RegesBooked at 72mins
- 10BelhandaSubstituted forPereira Roqueat 73'minutes
- 20Akbaba
- 9Derdiyok
- 7Mendes Rodrigues
Substitutes
- 2Ferreira Filho
- 3Pereira Roque
- 8Inan
- 11Gümüs
- 13Cipe
- 21Onyekuru
- 43Kabak
Lokomotiv Moscow
- 1Alvim Marinato
- 20IgnatjevSubstituted forMacedo Lopesat 69'minutes
- 5Höwedes
- 33Kvirkvelia
- 14CorlukaBooked at 23mins
- 3IdowuBooked at 60mins
- 59Al Miranchuk
- 7Krychowiak
- 27Denisov
- 4Manuel Fernandes
- 8Farfán
Substitutes
- 6Barinov
- 11An Miranchuk
- 23Tarasov
- 24Macedo Lopes
- 28Rotenberg
- 77Kochenkov
- 84Lysov
- Referee:
- Gianluca Rocchi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Substitution
Corner, Lokomotiv Moscow. Conceded by Yuto Nagatomo.
Attempt missed. Badou Ndiaye (Galatasaray) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Fernando.
Corner, Galatasaray. Conceded by Brian Idowu.
Attempt blocked. Rodrigues (Galatasaray) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eren Derdiyok.
Attempt blocked. Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.
Corner, Galatasaray. Conceded by Guilherme.
Attempt saved. Rodrigues (Galatasaray) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fernando Muslera.
Éder (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Serdar Aziz (Galatasaray).
Foul by Éder (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Maicon (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Jefferson Farfán (Lokomotiv Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Galatasaray. Maicon replaces Younès Belhanda.
Booking
Fernando (Galatasaray) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Grzegorz Krychowiak (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Fernando (Galatasaray).
Jefferson Farfán (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Fernando (Galatasaray).
Attempt saved. Emre Akbaba (Galatasaray) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yuto Nagatomo with a cross.
Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Fernando (Galatasaray).
Substitution
Substitution, Lokomotiv Moscow. Éder replaces Vladislav Ignatjev.
Attempt missed. Vladislav Ignatjev (Lokomotiv Moscow) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Manuel Fernandes.
Goal!
Goal! Galatasaray 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0. Eren Derdiyok (Galatasaray) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Foul by Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Emre Akbaba (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Younès Belhanda (Galatasaray) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rodrigues.
Hand ball by Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Corner, Galatasaray. Conceded by Vladislav Ignatjev.
Offside, Galatasaray. Eren Derdiyok tries a through ball, but Rodrigues is caught offside.
Booking
Brian Idowu (Lokomotiv Moscow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Brian Idowu (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Emre Akbaba (Galatasaray) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) left footed shot from long range on the right is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Vladislav Ignatjev.
Corner, Galatasaray. Conceded by Guilherme.
Attempt saved. Badou Ndiaye (Galatasaray) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fernando.
Dangerous play by Grzegorz Krychowiak (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Ryan Donk (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Galatasaray. Rodrigues tries a through ball, but Yuto Nagatomo is caught offside.