James Tavernier: Rangers captain signs new contract saying he always wanted to stay

James Tavernier scored his 25th Rangers goal against Dundee on Saturday

James Tavernier has signed a new four-year contract with Rangers saying he always intended to stay despite summer interest in his signature.

West Bromwich Albion had a bid rejected for the 26-year-old Ibrox captain, who arrived from Wigan Athletic in 2015 and who was out of contract next summer.

"There was a bit of interest," the right-back told Rangers TV.

"But I was fully focused on working with the gaffer in this new campaign and obviously being captain as well."

Englishman Tavernier took over as captain temporarily last season while Lee Wallace was injured then suspended by the club.

He was then appointed skipper on a permanent basis by Steven Gerrard after impressing Rangers' new manager on the club's pre-season training camp in Spain.

"I am delighted to go through the transfer window and still be a Rangers player and I have obviously been rewarded with a new contract," Tavernier said. "So I am absolutely buzzing with it."

The defender started his career with Newcastle United and had loan spells with Gateshead, Carlisle United, Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons, Shrewsbury Town and Rotherham United before joining Wigan in 2014.

However, after 11 appearances for the Championship outfit, he was sent out on loan to Bristol City in League One and sold to Rangers after a season with the Latics.

Tavernier has since made 154 appearances for the Glasgow club, his penalty kick in Saturday's 4-0 win over Dundee being his 25th goal since his switch to Scottish football.

"I'll always be grateful to Rangers for giving me the foundation to start playing again and to start my career over again and I will always hold that close," he added.