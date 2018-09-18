Liverpool 3-2 Paris St-Germain: Jurgen Klopp 'loved' Roberto Firmino celebration

Roberto Firmino scored his third goal of the season for Liverpool after being introduced as a substitute

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he "loved" Roberto Firmino's celebration of his injury-time winning goal against Paris St-Germain.

The Brazilian was introduced as a substitute after suffering an eye injury in a clash with Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen at Wembley on Saturday.

And he mimicked having a patch on his left eye after scoring late on.

"To come off the bench after his injury at the weekend is incredible really," said Klopp.

Daniel Sturridge, Firmino's replacement in Klopp's starting XI, had given the Reds the lead, which James Milner then doubled with a penalty following a foul on Georginio Wijnaldum.

However, Thomas Meunier got one back for PSG before the break and Kylian Mbappe equalised with seven minutes of normal time remaining.

"Daniel played a super game," Klopp added.

"I have never seen him as fit as he is in the moment. Then you can bring Bobby Firmino on and that helps a lot. I can't say enough good things about Bobby."