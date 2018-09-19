Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations line-up complete

Hosts Senegal beat Guinea 4-0 to win the final regional qualifying tournament for the 2019 Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Both teams from the West Africa Football Union (Wafu) zone A will now play in next year's finals in Tanzania.

They join Nigeria who won the Wafu zone B tournament on Saturday with a win on penalties over Ghana.

Four other teams from the new zonal qualifying format join hosts Tanzania in the finals - Angola, Morocco, Uganda and Cameroon.

All four semi-finalists from the continental finals will qualify for the 2019 Under-17 World Cup in Peru.

Qualifiers for the 2019 Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations Tanzania (hosts) Uganda (Cecafa - East) Senegal (Wafu zone A - West) Morocco (Unaf - North) Guinea (Wafu zone A - West) Angola (Cosafa - South) Nigeria (Wafu zone B - West) Cameroon (Uniffac - Central)

Senegal coach Malick Daf says the players who won the tournament on home soil are not guaranteed to go to Tanzania.

"We prepared well for this tournament with the training camp in Asia and we will continue in that way," Daf said.

"We will have a look at other players as well there are a lot of options before the Afcon."

His Guinean counterpart Mohamed Maleah Camara is also looking ahead already.

"The objective for this tournament has been met so now we will start preparations for Tanzania because we know what awaits us there," he said.

"It will be another opportunity for us to showcase our talents."

The young Teranga Lions overcame Cape Verde in their semi-final to reach Tuesday's final while Guinea impressed with a win over reigning African under-17 champions Mali in the last four.

Senegal won the final thanks to goals from captain Mouhamadou Moustapha Diaw, Oumar Diouf and a brace from Aliou Badara Balde.