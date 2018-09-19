Who is vying for control of the Nigeria Football Federation?

The Nigeria Football Federation has been beset by problems for many years

On Thursday four men vie to become the next president of the problem-hit Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

The polls scheduled for Katsina State in northern Nigeria, are expected to go ahead despite moves from some quarters to prevent them from taking place.

A faction claiming to run the National Association of Nigerian Footballers wants the elections halted and Nigeria's sports minister Solomon Dalung has labelled the electoral gathering as 'illegal'.

However football's world governing body, Fifa, has given the election process its seal of approval by sending two observers Luca Piazza and Solomon Mudege

While president of the Burkina Faso Federation, Sita Sangare, is expected to oversee the event on behalf of the Confederation of African Football.

The four men hoping to take charge of one of the hottest seats in African sport are incumbent Amaju Pinnick, former president Aminu Maigari, Taiwo Ogunjobi and Chinedu Okoye.

The elections will also see a new executive voted in to power to steer football in the country until 2022.

The Incumbent

NFF president Amaju Pinnick and Fifa boss Gianni Infantino

There has never been a two-term NFF President, but Amaju Pinnick is keen to become the first man to achieve that.

Throughout his four years in charge Pinnick has had to deal with claims from Chris Giwa that he was the rightful winner of the 2014 polls.

Fifa has continued to give its backing to Pinnick and also made a five-year ban from football related activities on Giwa a worldwide one.

The first vice president of Caf, says if he gets another term as NFF boss he wants to establish a financial independence and end the reliance on government funding.

"We have proven that with our national teams the NFF has a very marketable brand, largely thanks to the sheer size of our fan base and international appeal, so it is possible to achieve this financial independence," the 44-year-old said.

Pinnick and his board sealed some ground-breaking sponsorship agreements with the private sector and he wants to continue this trend.

The Predecessor

Aminu Maigari was president of the Nigeria Football Federation between 2010 and 2014

Highly respected in the northern region of the country, Aminu Maigari is hoping to return as president of the NFF.

He was in charge between 2010 and 2014 during which time infighting led to a global ban that saw Nigeria thrown out of football after the World Cup in Brazil.

Maigari's eligibility for the polls has been under scrutiny after the electoral committee received two petitions requesting a proper vetting of his certificates amidst claims of forgery.

Under his watch Nigeria won the Under-17 World Cup in 2013, the African Cup of Nations same year, reached the last 16 of the 2014World Cup and witnessed success for the Women's national side in 2014.

"I have an unfinished business at the NFF and I believe I have what it takes to take Nigerian football to the next level," he told BBC Sport.

"We have to bring everyone together and understand that as one we can achieve so much together."

The Veteran

Taiwo Ogunjobi has been involved in Nigerian football administration for two decades

Former secretary-general Taiwo Ogunjobi has been a football administrator for more than two decades and his name has become synonymous with the country's game.

He served as secretary-general of then Nigeria Football Association between 2002 and 2005, and was member of the NFF Executive Committee between 2006 and 2010.

A former Nigeria international defender, Ogunjobi captained and administered one of the country's traditional powerhouse clubs, Shooting Stars of Ibadan.

He was cleared of any wrongdoing after two investigations that affected his image.

In the first he and three other top officials were arrested amid accusations that some US$8m went missing during the 2010 World Cup finals.

Then in October 2013 after he was banned for 10 years by the NFF for his role in the transfer of a former youth international.

The Outsider

Chinedu Okoye, who seems to be an outsider for the race, is the chairman of Nigeria second division side Bimo Sporting Club.

A retired referee in Switzerland, Okoye made headlines in July after he alleged wide-spread match-fixing in the country's second-tier.

He withdrew his team from the league, sent a petition to the anti-graft agency, informed the inspector general of Police, wrote to Fifa and threatened to take his case to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (Cas).

Okoye insists his decision to contest the election stems from a passion to change the game in the country and turn Nigeria into a respectable nation again in the global game.