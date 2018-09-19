West Ham Ladies can play without pressure, says head coach Matt Beard

Ex-Liverpool and Chelsea manager Matt Beard took over as West Ham Ladies head coach in June

West Ham Ladies can play without the pressure of expectations in their Women's Super League debut, says head coach Matt Beard.

The Hammers host Reading at Rush Green Stadium on Wednesday (19:45 BST) in their first top-flight game.

During this summer's restructure of England's women's leagues, West Ham moved from tier three to tier one and are now a fully-professional side.

"We've signed 16 new players so it is going to take us time," Beard said.

"It takes months and months of competitive games for everything to gel. I'm pleased with where we are as a group, but I know it's going to take us right the way through to October or November before everything starts to click in to place," he told BBC Sport.

"There are no real expectations on us. That comes down to the fact that we're a new team, playing against established WSL teams.

"But we've recruited well. I feel we can hold our own in this division. We can be competitive this year."

Beard's new signings include England left-back Claire Rafferty, plus her former Chelsea and Lionesses teammate Gilly Flaherty, as well as Scotland striker Jane Ross.

The Hammers did not play on the WSL's opening weekend earlier in September because there are 11 teams in the division.