Swansea keen to keep defensive duo Connor Roberts and Joe Rodon

Connor Roberts (centre) celebrates his first goal for Wales in the win over the Republic of Ireland

Swansea City will hold contract talks with Wales full-back Connor Roberts and fellow defender Joe Rodon.

The club have also had early contract discussions with midfielder Jay Fulton.

Roberts, 22. impressed as he made his first competitive start for Wales in the 4-1 Nations League win over the Republic of Ireland on 6 September.

"You want to be able to secure those guys because they're the future of the club, essentially," Swansea manager Graham Potter said.

"They've come through the system."

Roberts has started every Championship game this season, while fellow academy graduate Rodon, 20, has also caught the eye following Potter's decision to hand opportunities to youngsters.

The Wales Under-21 centre-back has trained with Ryan Gigg's senior national squad.

Roberts' and Rodon's current deals expire at the end of the season, while 22-year-old Scottish midfielder Fulton - the subject of interest from Reading this summer - has a contract until 2020.