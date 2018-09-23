Claudio Ranieri beats Carlo Ancelotti in best Italian Premier League manager vote

Maurizio Sarri (centre) is hoping to follow in the footsteps of compatriots Roberto Mancini (left) and Claudio Ranieri (right) by winning the Premier League

Maurizio Sarri's superb start to his Chelsea career - winning his first five Premier League games and unbeaten in six - got us thinking.

The 59-year-old is following in an illustrious line of Italian managers to grace the English top flight.

There have been 12 in total and they have won 13 major trophies between them, including four Premier Leagues, four FA Cups and a Champions League.

We asked you which one has been the best. The results are in - and it's another victory for former Leicester and Chelsea boss Claudio Ranieri.