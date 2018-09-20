Jess Fishlock rested for Wales Women's training camp

Wales finished second in their 2019 World Cup qualifying group behind England

Jess Fishlock will not take part in Wales Women's October training camp held in preparation for the Euro 2021 qualifiers.

Wales' most capped footballer is rested along with Peyton Vincze, who are both USA-based.

Manager Jayne Ludlow has recalled the majority squad that missed out on qualifying for next summer's World Cup.

Midfielder Charlie Estcourt returns after missing the last three matches through injury.

New faces include the uncapped trio of Josie Green, Anna Filbey and Megan Wynne from Tottenham Hotspur, while Emma Jones will join up from Linkopings FC in Sweden.

Some of the squad's younger contingent will miss the camp after being picked for the U19s side travelling to Armenia for the UEFA 2019 qualifying round.

"We are already preparing for the next competition and all our camps over the next year will be to ensure we are in the best possible position at the start of the campaign to compete for a place in the Euros," said Ludlow.

Wales squad: Laura O'Sullivan (Cardiff City Ladies), Claire Skinner (Cardiff City FC), Deanna Lewis (Cyncoed), Poppy Soper (Cardiff City Ladies), Sophie Ingle (Chelsea), Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City), Loren Dykes (Bristol City), Rachel Rowe (Reading), Rhiannon Roberts (Liverpool), Natasha Harding (Reading), Angharad James (Everton), Charlie Estcourt (Reading), Kylie Nolan (Cardiff City Ladies), Kayleigh Green (Brighton & Hove Albion), Hannah Miles (Cardiff City Ladies), Helen Ward (Watford), Cori Williams (Cardiff City Ladies), Kelly Isaac (Cardiff City Ladies), Gemma Evans (Bristol City), Megan Wynne (Tottenham Hotspur), Amelia Ritchie (Charlton Athletic), Anna Filbey (Tottenham Hotspur), Emma Jones (Linkopings FC), Josie Green (Tottenham Hotspur), Nadia Lawrence (Cardiff City Ladies), Carrie Jones (Wales Performance Squad).