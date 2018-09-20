Troy Brown: Exeter City defender has knee surgery

Troy Brown scored Exeter's equaliser as they went on to beat Championship side Ipswich Town on penalties in the EFL Cup first round last month

Exeter City centre-back Troy Brown has had surgery on a knee injury.

It is not known yet how long the 28-year-old will be out for - he missed a chunk of last season with a knee problem and also had time out two years ago with a pelvic problem.

"It's been an issue for a while," Exeter boss Matt Taylor told BBC Sport.

"So, for his mind and the mindset of the group and his availability and fitness going forward, it was important that he had the operation."

Brown joins fellow experienced defender Craig Woodman on the sidelines - the full-back could be out for another two or three weeks with his own knee problem.

"When two out of possibly your first-choice back four are injured, it puts pressure on another injury or suspension or loss of form," added Taylor.

"We've got good enough players to cope with it in the meantime.

"Outside the transfer windows your hands are tied a bit, but it's more opportunities for the group and in the last couple of weeks they've stepped up really well."