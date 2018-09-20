Derek McInnes: Scottish football 'will be left behind' without VAR

Derek McInnes was unhappy after Aberdeen's Mikey Devlin was sent off against Kilmarnock

Scottish football will be "left behind" if it does not "try to find a way" of bringing in VAR, says Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes.

Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster says cost is one barrier to introducing video assistant referees in Scotland.

He also argues that the technology "is not without controversy".

But Pittodrie boss McInnes argued that is a "poor, poor reason for not trying to better the situation".

He added: "You ask any referee, they would all be in favour of it. A cost thing, I get, but surely we should be trying to find a way rather than just dismissing it."

Aberdeen were unhappy at losing their appeal against a red card shown to Mikey Devlin earlier in September, and urged the governing bodies to consider VAR to restore trust in the appeals procedure.

The SPFL is to monitor VAR trials in several European countries this season, including England's Premier League, but McInnes believes they must do more.

"We need to help referees, and if technology is there, let's at least ask the question," he said.

"Don't sit back and see what that country and that country does - why not be one of the countries that are trying to do it? We'll get left behind.

"It's important we try and find a way, not just say: 'Oh we can't do it because it costs too much.' That is an easy get-out and we should far more ambitious and professional in trying to find ways of doing it.

"Our referees will get left behind for operation in Europe and going to big tournaments if they're not operating in a league that has VAR."