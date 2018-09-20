Sean Clare: Hearts broke budget to sign Sheffield Wednesday player

Sean Clare chose Hearts despite more lucrative offers in England

Hearts broke their budget to pay Sheffield Wednesday a six-figure fee for midfielder Sean Clare, manager Craig Levein says.

The 22-year-old had been offered a new deal by the Championship club, but also had interest from Premier League side.

However, Hearts were liable for a much smaller cross-border compensation fee.

"For me it was an absolute no-brainer," Levein said. "This was outwith the budget, but it was such an opportunity for us that it was a good investment."

Hearts had initially been interested in taking Clare on loan, had he signed for and English top-flight side.

But Levein said that paying compensation could be "astronomical" for Premier League club, and the player instead signed a three-year contract with the Scottish Premiership leaders.

"He's a really exciting young player and there's a set of circumstances that have arisen that have allowed us to sign him," Hearts' manager said.

"He could have gone elsewhere for a lot more money than we are paying him."

Clare broke into the Wednesday side at the end of last season and played five times, having made 26 appearances for League One Gillingham earlier in the campaign.

'Souttar backed my United comments'

Levein, meanwhile, claims that John Souttar agreed with his controversial claims that Dundee United "nearly ruined" the Scotland centre-half's career.

United described the Hearts manager's comments as "derogatory and misleading" after he criticised the use of the 21-year-old in a variety of positions during his time at Tannadice.

Levein insisted he did not intend to be disrespectful to the club he previously managed, and said his words were misinterpreted.

"I just pointed out how a young player can go off the rails very quickly if he doesn't get the right support," he said.

"John mentioned to me in the afternoon that Dundee United put the statement out that he wholeheartedly backed up every word I said. So that tells you a story."