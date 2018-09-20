First Half ends, Akhisarspor 0, FK Krasnodar 1.
Akhisarspor v FK Krasnodar
-
Line-ups
Akhisarspor
- 99Ozturk
- 2Vrsajevic
- 88Osmanpasa
- 22Yumlu
- 89Keles
- 77Borges Júnior
- 20Sissoko
- 34Regattin
- 27Soares Pesqueira
- 10Vural
- 9SeleznyovBooked at 11mins
Substitutes
- 1Lukac
- 5Kisa
- 6Ceviker
- 8Ataseven
- 11Ayik
- 24Nounkeu
- 28Manu
FK Krasnodar
- 1Kritsyuk
- 89Stotskiy
- 4Martynovich
- 5Spajic
- 6Ramírez
- 8Gazinskiy
- 77KaboréBooked at 37mins
- 17Mamaev
- 7Maciel Sousa Campos
- 9da Silva Ferreira
- 16Claesson
Substitutes
- 3Fjóluson
- 20Cueva
- 33Pereyra
- 49Shishkin
- 66Adamov
- 88Sinitsyn
- 98Petrov
- Referee:
- Ville Nevalainen
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Yuri Gazinskiy (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josué (Akhisarspor).
Attempt missed. Yuri Gazinskiy (FK Krasnodar) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cristian Ramírez with a cross following a set piece situation.
Cristian Ramírez (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Adrien Regattin (Akhisarspor).
Attempt blocked. Evgen Seleznyov (Akhisarspor) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josué.
Attempt blocked. Wanderson (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Charles Kaboré.
Attempt missed. Evgen Seleznyov (Akhisarspor) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Guray Vural with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Evgen Seleznyov (Akhisarspor) because of an injury.
Offside, FK Krasnodar. Viktor Claesson tries a through ball, but Ari is caught offside.
Offside, Akhisarspor. Josué tries a through ball, but Serginho is caught offside.
Booking
Charles Kaboré (FK Krasnodar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Charles Kaboré (FK Krasnodar).
Abdoul Sissoko (Akhisarspor) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, FK Krasnodar. Conceded by Serginho.
Corner, FK Krasnodar. Conceded by Fatih Ozturk.
Corner, Akhisarspor. Conceded by Aleksandr Martynovich.
Offside, FK Krasnodar. Dmitriy Stotskiy tries a through ball, but Ari is caught offside.
Foul by Ari (FK Krasnodar).
Serginho (Akhisarspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Adrien Regattin (Akhisarspor) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Josué.
Dmitriy Stotskiy (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Guray Vural (Akhisarspor).
Goal!
Goal! Akhisarspor 0, FK Krasnodar 1. Viktor Claesson (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Charles Kaboré.
Attempt saved. Josué (Akhisarspor) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Evgen Seleznyov.
Attempt missed. Cristian Ramírez (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Uros Spajic.
Offside, FK Krasnodar. Yuri Gazinskiy tries a through ball, but Ari is caught offside.
Evgen Seleznyov (Akhisarspor) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Adrien Regattin with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Avdija Vrsajevic (Akhisarspor) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josué.
Corner, FK Krasnodar. Conceded by Evgen Seleznyov.
Ari (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Caner Osmanpasa (Akhisarspor).
Attempt missed. Evgen Seleznyov (Akhisarspor) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Abdoul Sissoko.
Attempt saved. Wanderson (FK Krasnodar) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dmitriy Stotskiy.
Booking
Evgen Seleznyov (Akhisarspor) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Aleksandr Martynovich (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Evgen Seleznyov (Akhisarspor).
Attempt missed. Ari (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Viktor Claesson.