Europa League - Group J
Akhisarspor0FK Krasnodar1

Akhisarspor v FK Krasnodar

Line-ups

Akhisarspor

  • 99Ozturk
  • 2Vrsajevic
  • 88Osmanpasa
  • 22Yumlu
  • 89Keles
  • 77Borges Júnior
  • 20Sissoko
  • 34Regattin
  • 27Soares Pesqueira
  • 10Vural
  • 9SeleznyovBooked at 11mins

Substitutes

  • 1Lukac
  • 5Kisa
  • 6Ceviker
  • 8Ataseven
  • 11Ayik
  • 24Nounkeu
  • 28Manu

FK Krasnodar

  • 1Kritsyuk
  • 89Stotskiy
  • 4Martynovich
  • 5Spajic
  • 6Ramírez
  • 8Gazinskiy
  • 77KaboréBooked at 37mins
  • 17Mamaev
  • 7Maciel Sousa Campos
  • 9da Silva Ferreira
  • 16Claesson

Substitutes

  • 3Fjóluson
  • 20Cueva
  • 33Pereyra
  • 49Shishkin
  • 66Adamov
  • 88Sinitsyn
  • 98Petrov
Referee:
Ville Nevalainen

Match Stats

Home TeamAkhisarsporAway TeamFK Krasnodar
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home9
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Akhisarspor 0, FK Krasnodar 1.

Yuri Gazinskiy (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josué (Akhisarspor).

Attempt missed. Yuri Gazinskiy (FK Krasnodar) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cristian Ramírez with a cross following a set piece situation.

Cristian Ramírez (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Adrien Regattin (Akhisarspor).

Attempt blocked. Evgen Seleznyov (Akhisarspor) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josué.

Attempt blocked. Wanderson (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Charles Kaboré.

Attempt missed. Evgen Seleznyov (Akhisarspor) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Guray Vural with a cross.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Evgen Seleznyov (Akhisarspor) because of an injury.

Offside, FK Krasnodar. Viktor Claesson tries a through ball, but Ari is caught offside.

Offside, Akhisarspor. Josué tries a through ball, but Serginho is caught offside.

Booking

Charles Kaboré (FK Krasnodar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Charles Kaboré (FK Krasnodar).

Abdoul Sissoko (Akhisarspor) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, FK Krasnodar. Conceded by Serginho.

Corner, FK Krasnodar. Conceded by Fatih Ozturk.

Corner, Akhisarspor. Conceded by Aleksandr Martynovich.

Offside, FK Krasnodar. Dmitriy Stotskiy tries a through ball, but Ari is caught offside.

Foul by Ari (FK Krasnodar).

Serginho (Akhisarspor) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Adrien Regattin (Akhisarspor) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Josué.

Dmitriy Stotskiy (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Guray Vural (Akhisarspor).

Goal!

Goal! Akhisarspor 0, FK Krasnodar 1. Viktor Claesson (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Charles Kaboré.

Attempt saved. Josué (Akhisarspor) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Evgen Seleznyov.

Attempt missed. Cristian Ramírez (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Uros Spajic.

Offside, FK Krasnodar. Yuri Gazinskiy tries a through ball, but Ari is caught offside.

Evgen Seleznyov (Akhisarspor) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Adrien Regattin with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Avdija Vrsajevic (Akhisarspor) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josué.

Corner, FK Krasnodar. Conceded by Evgen Seleznyov.

Ari (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Caner Osmanpasa (Akhisarspor).

Attempt missed. Evgen Seleznyov (Akhisarspor) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Abdoul Sissoko.

Attempt saved. Wanderson (FK Krasnodar) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dmitriy Stotskiy.

Booking

Evgen Seleznyov (Akhisarspor) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Aleksandr Martynovich (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Evgen Seleznyov (Akhisarspor).

Attempt missed. Ari (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Viktor Claesson.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AEK Larnaca00000000
2B Leverkusen00000000
3Ludogorets00000000
4Zürich00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic00000000
2RB Salzburg00000000
3RB Leipzig00000000
4Rosenborg00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bordeaux00000000
2FC Copenhagen00000000
3Slavia Prague00000000
4Zenit St Petersburg00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb00000000
2Fenerbahçe00000000
3Anderlecht00000000
4Spartak Trnava00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal00000000
2FK Qarabag00000000
3Sporting00000000
4Vorskla Poltava00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1F91 Dudelange00000000
2AC Milan00000000
3Olympiakos00000000
4Real Betis00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal11001013
2Rapid Vienna10100001
3Spartak Moscow10100001
4Rangers100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio11001013
2Marseille11001013
3Apollon Limassol100101-10
4Frankfurt100101-10

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk11001013
2Besiktas10100001
3Sarpsborg 0810100001
4Malmö FF100101-10

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla11002113
2FK Krasnodar11001013
3Standard Liege100112-10
4Akhisarspor100101-10

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev11002113
2Rennes11001013
3FC Astana100112-10
4FK Jablonec100101-10

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1BATE Borisov11001013
2Chelsea11001013
3MOL Vidi100101-10
4PAOK Salonika100101-10
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories