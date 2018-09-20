Attempt saved. Éver Banega (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Sevilla v Standard Liege
Line-ups
Sevilla
- 1Vaclik
- 6Martins Carriço
- 4KjaerBooked at 38mins
- 3Gómez
- 16Navas
- 10Banega
- 5AmadouBooked at 1minsSubstituted forMesaat 15'minutesBooked at 32mins
- 23Arana Lopes
- 22Vázquez
- 21Promes
- 9Ben Yedder
Substitutes
- 7Mesa
- 8Nolito
- 11Vidal
- 12André Silva
- 13Soriano
- 17Sarabia
- 24Gnagnon
Standard Liege
- 13Ochoa
- 3Vanheusden
- 26Luyindama
- 34Laifis
- 29Cavanda
- 18Marin
- 8Cimirot
- 19DjenepoBooked at 3mins
- 21Fai
- 10Carcela-González
- 7Braga de Sá
Substitutes
- 1Gillet
- 5Henry Agbo
- 6Kosanovic
- 9Emond
- 15Pocognoli
- 22Lestienne
- 31Balikwisha
- Referee:
- Gediminas Mazeika
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Éver Banega (Sevilla).
Razvan Marin (Standard Liège) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Sevilla 2, Standard Liège 1. Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jesús Navas.
Attempt blocked. Éver Banega (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Franco Vázquez.
Goal!
Goal! Sevilla 1, Standard Liège 1. Moussa Djenepo (Standard Liège) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Luyindama following a corner.
Attempt missed. Christian Luyindama (Standard Liège) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Razvan Marin with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Standard Liège. Conceded by Daniel Carriço.
Booking
Simon Kjaer (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Simon Kjaer (Sevilla).
Moussa Djenepo (Standard Liège) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Standard Liège. Conceded by Daniel Carriço.
Offside, Standard Liège. Mehdi Carcela-González tries a through ball, but Orlando Sá is caught offside.
Corner, Standard Liège. Conceded by Sergi Gómez.
Attempt blocked. Mehdi Carcela-González (Standard Liège) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Razvan Marin.
Booking
Roque Mesa (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Roque Mesa (Sevilla).
Mehdi Carcela-González (Standard Liège) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Moussa Djenepo (Standard Liège) because of an injury.
Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Christian Luyindama (Standard Liège).
Corner, Standard Liège. Conceded by Éver Banega.
Offside, Standard Liège. Luis Pedro Cavanda tries a through ball, but Mehdi Carcela-González is caught offside.
Guilherme Arana (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luis Pedro Cavanda (Standard Liège).
Attempt saved. Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Éver Banega.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Kostas Laifis.
Attempt missed. Roque Mesa (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Franco Vázquez.
Attempt missed. Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Éver Banega.
Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Collins Fai (Standard Liège).
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Roque Mesa replaces Ibrahim Amadou because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ibrahim Amadou (Sevilla) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Sevilla 1, Standard Liège 0. Éver Banega (Sevilla) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Daniel Carriço (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gojko Cimirot (Standard Liège).
Attempt missed. Ibrahim Amadou (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Christian Luyindama.