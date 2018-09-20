Europa League - Group J
Sevilla2Standard Liege1

Sevilla v Standard Liege

Line-ups

Sevilla

  • 1Vaclik
  • 6Martins Carriço
  • 4KjaerBooked at 38mins
  • 3Gómez
  • 16Navas
  • 10Banega
  • 5AmadouBooked at 1minsSubstituted forMesaat 15'minutesBooked at 32mins
  • 23Arana Lopes
  • 22Vázquez
  • 21Promes
  • 9Ben Yedder

Substitutes

  • 7Mesa
  • 8Nolito
  • 11Vidal
  • 12André Silva
  • 13Soriano
  • 17Sarabia
  • 24Gnagnon

Standard Liege

  • 13Ochoa
  • 3Vanheusden
  • 26Luyindama
  • 34Laifis
  • 29Cavanda
  • 18Marin
  • 8Cimirot
  • 19DjenepoBooked at 3mins
  • 21Fai
  • 10Carcela-González
  • 7Braga de Sá

Substitutes

  • 1Gillet
  • 5Henry Agbo
  • 6Kosanovic
  • 9Emond
  • 15Pocognoli
  • 22Lestienne
  • 31Balikwisha
Referee:
Gediminas Mazeika

Match Stats

Home TeamSevillaAway TeamStandard Liege
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home9
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

Attempt saved. Éver Banega (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Éver Banega (Sevilla).

Razvan Marin (Standard Liège) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Sevilla 2, Standard Liège 1. Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jesús Navas.

Attempt blocked. Éver Banega (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Franco Vázquez.

Goal!

Goal! Sevilla 1, Standard Liège 1. Moussa Djenepo (Standard Liège) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Luyindama following a corner.

Attempt missed. Christian Luyindama (Standard Liège) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Razvan Marin with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Standard Liège. Conceded by Daniel Carriço.

Booking

Simon Kjaer (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Simon Kjaer (Sevilla).

Moussa Djenepo (Standard Liège) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Standard Liège. Conceded by Daniel Carriço.

Offside, Standard Liège. Mehdi Carcela-González tries a through ball, but Orlando Sá is caught offside.

Corner, Standard Liège. Conceded by Sergi Gómez.

Attempt blocked. Mehdi Carcela-González (Standard Liège) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Razvan Marin.

Booking

Roque Mesa (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Roque Mesa (Sevilla).

Mehdi Carcela-González (Standard Liège) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Moussa Djenepo (Standard Liège) because of an injury.

Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Christian Luyindama (Standard Liège).

Corner, Standard Liège. Conceded by Éver Banega.

Offside, Standard Liège. Luis Pedro Cavanda tries a through ball, but Mehdi Carcela-González is caught offside.

Guilherme Arana (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luis Pedro Cavanda (Standard Liège).

Attempt saved. Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Éver Banega.

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Kostas Laifis.

Attempt missed. Roque Mesa (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Franco Vázquez.

Attempt missed. Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Éver Banega.

Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Collins Fai (Standard Liège).

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Roque Mesa replaces Ibrahim Amadou because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Ibrahim Amadou (Sevilla) because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Sevilla 1, Standard Liège 0. Éver Banega (Sevilla) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

Daniel Carriço (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gojko Cimirot (Standard Liège).

Attempt missed. Ibrahim Amadou (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Christian Luyindama.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AEK Larnaca00000000
2B Leverkusen00000000
3Ludogorets00000000
4Zürich00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic00000000
2RB Salzburg00000000
3RB Leipzig00000000
4Rosenborg00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bordeaux00000000
2FC Copenhagen00000000
3Slavia Prague00000000
4Zenit St Petersburg00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb00000000
2Fenerbahçe00000000
3Anderlecht00000000
4Spartak Trnava00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal00000000
2FK Qarabag00000000
3Sporting00000000
4Vorskla Poltava00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1F91 Dudelange00000000
2AC Milan00000000
3Olympiakos00000000
4Real Betis00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal11001013
2Rapid Vienna10100001
3Spartak Moscow10100001
4Rangers100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio11001013
2Marseille11001013
3Apollon Limassol100101-10
4Frankfurt100101-10

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk11001013
2Besiktas10100001
3Sarpsborg 0810100001
4Malmö FF100101-10

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla11002113
2FK Krasnodar11001013
3Standard Liege100112-10
4Akhisarspor100101-10

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev11002113
2Rennes11001013
3FC Astana100112-10
4FK Jablonec100101-10

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1BATE Borisov11001013
2Chelsea11001013
3MOL Vidi100101-10
4PAOK Salonika100101-10
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories