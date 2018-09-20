Europa League - Group I
Besiktas0Sarpsborg 080

Besiktas v Sarpsborg 08

Line-ups

Besiktas

  • 1Karius
  • 77Gönül
  • 5Pepe
  • 12Roco
  • 88Erkin
  • 10Ozyakup
  • 6MedelBooked at 20mins
  • 22Ljajic
  • 17Lens
  • 95Larin
  • 55Töre

Substitutes

  • 7Ricardo Quaresma
  • 8Babel
  • 18Arslan
  • 20Uysal
  • 24Vida
  • 29Zengin
  • 99Silva da Souza

Sarpsborg 08

  • 78Vasyutin
  • 77Soleiman AskarBooked at 37mins
  • 3Horn
  • 6Tamm
  • 16Thomassen
  • 7Halvorsen
  • 8Lund Nielsen
  • 17Zachariassen
  • 10Heintz
  • 69Mortensen
  • 27Muhammed

Substitutes

  • 4Utvik
  • 11Jørgensen
  • 15Vetti
  • 18Agger
  • 23Singh
  • 31Falch
  • 45Larsen
Referee:
Tamás Bognar

Match Stats

Home TeamBesiktasAway TeamSarpsborg 08
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home3
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Besiktas 0, Sarpsborg 08 0.

Cyle Larin (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jørgen Horn (Sarpsborg 08).

Attempt missed. Amin Soleiman Askar (Sarpsborg 08) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Matti Lund Nielsen.

Foul by Gary Medel (Besiktas).

Ole Jørgen Halvorsen (Sarpsborg 08) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Rashad Muhammed (Sarpsborg 08) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kristoffer Zachariassen.

Foul by Caner Erkin (Besiktas).

Patrick Mortensen (Sarpsborg 08) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Besiktas. Conceded by Kristoffer Zachariassen.

Booking

Amin Soleiman Askar (Sarpsborg 08) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Gökhan Töre (Besiktas) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Amin Soleiman Askar (Sarpsborg 08).

Gary Medel (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kristoffer Zachariassen (Sarpsborg 08).

Foul by Adem Ljajic (Besiktas).

Kristoffer Zachariassen (Sarpsborg 08) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Adem Ljajic (Besiktas) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Oguzhan Ozyakup.

Attempt missed. Rashad Muhammed (Sarpsborg 08) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

Foul by Gökhan Töre (Besiktas).

Rashad Muhammed (Sarpsborg 08) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Besiktas. Conceded by Amin Soleiman Askar.

Corner, Besiktas. Conceded by Jørgen Horn.

Attempt blocked. Ole Jørgen Halvorsen (Sarpsborg 08) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matti Lund Nielsen.

Attempt missed. Jeremain Lens (Besiktas) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cyle Larin with a headed pass.

Gary Medel (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tobias Heintz (Sarpsborg 08).

Attempt missed. Amin Soleiman Askar (Sarpsborg 08) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Booking

Gary Medel (Besiktas) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Gary Medel (Besiktas).

Kristoffer Zachariassen (Sarpsborg 08) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Amin Soleiman Askar (Sarpsborg 08) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Rashad Muhammed.

Offside, Besiktas. Enzo Roco tries a through ball, but Jeremain Lens is caught offside.

Oguzhan Ozyakup (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kristoffer Zachariassen (Sarpsborg 08).

Attempt blocked. Jeremain Lens (Besiktas) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Oguzhan Ozyakup.

Corner, Besiktas. Conceded by Joonas Tamm.

Corner, Sarpsborg 08. Conceded by Loris Karius.

Attempt saved. Tobias Heintz (Sarpsborg 08) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Rashad Muhammed.

Offside, Sarpsborg 08. Patrick Mortensen tries a through ball, but Rashad Muhammed is caught offside.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AEK Larnaca00000000
2B Leverkusen00000000
3Ludogorets00000000
4Zürich00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic00000000
2RB Salzburg00000000
3RB Leipzig00000000
4Rosenborg00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bordeaux00000000
2FC Copenhagen00000000
3Slavia Prague00000000
4Zenit St Petersburg00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb00000000
2Fenerbahçe00000000
3Anderlecht00000000
4Spartak Trnava00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal00000000
2FK Qarabag00000000
3Sporting00000000
4Vorskla Poltava00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1F91 Dudelange00000000
2AC Milan00000000
3Olympiakos00000000
4Real Betis00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal11001013
2Rapid Vienna10100001
3Spartak Moscow10100001
4Rangers100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio11001013
2Marseille11001013
3Apollon Limassol100101-10
4Frankfurt100101-10

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk11001013
2Besiktas10100001
3Sarpsborg 0810100001
4Malmö FF100101-10

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla11002113
2FK Krasnodar11001013
3Standard Liege100112-10
4Akhisarspor100101-10

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev11002113
2Rennes11001013
3FC Astana100112-10
4FK Jablonec100101-10

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1BATE Borisov11001013
2Chelsea11001013
3MOL Vidi100101-10
4PAOK Salonika100101-10
View full Europa League tables

