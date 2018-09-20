First Half ends, Besiktas 0, Sarpsborg 08 0.
Besiktas v Sarpsborg 08
Line-ups
Besiktas
- 1Karius
- 77Gönül
- 5Pepe
- 12Roco
- 88Erkin
- 10Ozyakup
- 6MedelBooked at 20mins
- 22Ljajic
- 17Lens
- 95Larin
- 55Töre
Substitutes
- 7Ricardo Quaresma
- 8Babel
- 18Arslan
- 20Uysal
- 24Vida
- 29Zengin
- 99Silva da Souza
Sarpsborg 08
- 78Vasyutin
- 77Soleiman AskarBooked at 37mins
- 3Horn
- 6Tamm
- 16Thomassen
- 7Halvorsen
- 8Lund Nielsen
- 17Zachariassen
- 10Heintz
- 69Mortensen
- 27Muhammed
Substitutes
- 4Utvik
- 11Jørgensen
- 15Vetti
- 18Agger
- 23Singh
- 31Falch
- 45Larsen
- Referee:
- Tamás Bognar
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Cyle Larin (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jørgen Horn (Sarpsborg 08).
Attempt missed. Amin Soleiman Askar (Sarpsborg 08) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Matti Lund Nielsen.
Foul by Gary Medel (Besiktas).
Ole Jørgen Halvorsen (Sarpsborg 08) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Rashad Muhammed (Sarpsborg 08) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kristoffer Zachariassen.
Foul by Caner Erkin (Besiktas).
Patrick Mortensen (Sarpsborg 08) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Besiktas. Conceded by Kristoffer Zachariassen.
Booking
Amin Soleiman Askar (Sarpsborg 08) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gökhan Töre (Besiktas) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Amin Soleiman Askar (Sarpsborg 08).
Gary Medel (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kristoffer Zachariassen (Sarpsborg 08).
Foul by Adem Ljajic (Besiktas).
Kristoffer Zachariassen (Sarpsborg 08) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Adem Ljajic (Besiktas) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Oguzhan Ozyakup.
Attempt missed. Rashad Muhammed (Sarpsborg 08) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Foul by Gökhan Töre (Besiktas).
Rashad Muhammed (Sarpsborg 08) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Besiktas. Conceded by Amin Soleiman Askar.
Corner, Besiktas. Conceded by Jørgen Horn.
Attempt blocked. Ole Jørgen Halvorsen (Sarpsborg 08) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matti Lund Nielsen.
Attempt missed. Jeremain Lens (Besiktas) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cyle Larin with a headed pass.
Gary Medel (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tobias Heintz (Sarpsborg 08).
Attempt missed. Amin Soleiman Askar (Sarpsborg 08) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Gary Medel (Besiktas) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gary Medel (Besiktas).
Kristoffer Zachariassen (Sarpsborg 08) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Amin Soleiman Askar (Sarpsborg 08) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Rashad Muhammed.
Offside, Besiktas. Enzo Roco tries a through ball, but Jeremain Lens is caught offside.
Oguzhan Ozyakup (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kristoffer Zachariassen (Sarpsborg 08).
Attempt blocked. Jeremain Lens (Besiktas) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Oguzhan Ozyakup.
Corner, Besiktas. Conceded by Joonas Tamm.
Corner, Sarpsborg 08. Conceded by Loris Karius.
Attempt saved. Tobias Heintz (Sarpsborg 08) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Rashad Muhammed.
Offside, Sarpsborg 08. Patrick Mortensen tries a through ball, but Rashad Muhammed is caught offside.